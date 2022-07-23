Google Wallet: discover all the features and how to use it

Financial transactions have undergone numerous changes in recent years. In addition to the creation of Pix, which guarantees instant transfers between accounts registered with different banking institutions, there are also digital wallets, which have become very popular due to the technological improvements of smartphones.

With them, it is possible to register your credit or debit cards and pay in person at commercial establishments by approaching the device after unlocking the screen, in addition to using this option in certain applications.

In an agile way, users have more practicality at these times, as this payment format does not require physical cards to be in hand.

(Shutterstock/Reproduction)Source: Shutterstock

And recently the Google launched its own digital wallet, replacing Google Pay. In general terms, this is a more elaborate update of the tool, with numerous different features and improvements for users of the Android operating system.

How does Google Wallet work?

Initially, you must have a device with an Android operating system from version 5.0 onwards. With this, just download the software through the Google Play Store or update the Google Pay app in the device settings.

Once the application is already available on your smartphone, follow the basic instructions for immediate setup, adding your cards by manually filling in the data or even taking pictures.

You will also be able to store information about tickets for shows, boarding passes for air travel, proof of vaccination against covid-19 and also loyalty cards or coupons.

(Google Play Store/Play)Source: Google Play Store

It is worth noting that Google Wallet will only work if your device already has some protection system, either through facial recognition or biometrics, to ensure data security.

The device must also support Near Field Communication (NFC). It is only with this that approximation purchases will be able to happen without major problems. Along with this issue, configure Google Wallet so that it becomes the default payment app on your smartphone.

How to enter bank details

As mentioned above, entering your bank details can be done in two ways. The first one is through the manual filling of the information. To do this, go to Google Wallet and tap on “Insert new Card”. A new screen will appear with fields for filling in specific data.

Provide your card numbers as well as cardholder name, expiration date and security code. Give the card a nickname if convenient and complete the registration. If you want to insert a new card, just repeat the process.

All registered cards will be queued in the wallet and, to choose a specific one, just drag them across the screen and define your choice with a touch.

It is also possible to take a real-time photo of the cards in the exposed data area so that the information is filled in automatically. Remember to take the photo only when Google Wallet requests it and do not store this file on your device to ensure better data security.

What are Google’s partner banks in Brazil?

According to the company, Google Wallet in Brazil has partnerships with 17 institutions, including banks, card issuers and brands. Are they:

Bank of Brazil;

Bradesco;

BTG;

Federal Savings Bank;

C6Bank;

Digi;

LINK;

Itau;

Inter;

Neon;

Next;

Nubank;

XP;

MasterCard;

Visa.

Another novelty is that the Brazilian version of the Google Wallet, through Datasus, integrates with the Ministry of Health to store vaccination certificates as well as a partnership with the company responsible for issuing Rock in Rio 2022 tickets, Ingresso.com.

safety precautions

(Shutterstock/Reproduction)Source: Shutterstock

And for thinking about this question, know that Google maintains a commitment to the consumers of its resources and tools in the protection of individual data. When looking for more information about Google Wallet, you can even read all the platform’s instructions and safety rules to find out what you can expect from it in this regard.

Among the security practices adopted are the possibility for users to request the deletion of information that has been saved by developers and the existence of encrypted data in transit, that is, data that are only transferred over a secure connection to the internet, reducing the risk of interferences.

