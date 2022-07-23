Hamilton on Mercedes problems: “In every corner”

Load audio player

British pilot of mercedesthe seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton wasn’t thrilled with the new update pack introduced to the W13 model for the weekend of French GP in formula 1in Paul Ricar.

After vacating your seat for the Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries in the first free practice in Le CastelletHamilton returned to the bolide in the second French practice session, but felt the machine slower than expected.

The veteran defined the car as “unspectacular” when interviewed after Friday’s free practice in the European country. The problem is that, in theory, Paul Ricard’s track ‘marries’ well with W13.

However, the Silver Arrows fell well short of the pace of Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the fastest of the day with Ferrari. The fastest driver on the German team was Britain’s George Russell, who was approximately seven tenths off the leader and finished fourth, one place ahead of Hamilton.

“We have a lot of work to do, a lot of ground to cover,” said Lewis. “The car is not spectacular here and we don’t know why. But I’m sure that by tomorrow we can take some steps.”

The seven-time champion also acknowledged that Mercedes is suffering from the low level of downforceand not with the porpoising or the bouncingunlike what happened with the Silver Arrows at the beginning of the year.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Asked where the single-seater’s problems are, Hamilton replied: “Basically in every corner. In every corner. downforce today. But other than that, it’s ok.”

“I think overall this generation of cars is definitely nowhere near how good old cars used to be in terms of performance. grip and things we had in the past. I’m sure this will improve over the years, but yes, we have work to do.”

In any case, Hamilton admitted that Mercedes’ pace is below expectations for France. “We are a little behind what we expected for this weekend,” said the seven-time F1 world champion.

Lewis also acknowledged that the Silver Arrows are better in race pace than in qualifying, but pondered that the team cannot have a bad classification and fall to the middle of the pack if they really want to fight for a podium in Paul Ricard.

“I think our pace on a lot of fuel was probably better than on a low fuel so we need to optimize that for tomorrow to make sure we don’t have cars in the midfield between us and the fastest four (Ferrari and Red Bull).”

“I think Ferrari are stronger than us and Max looks pretty fast as usual. So we have work to do,” added Hamilton. Russell echoed his companion’s speech, calling the German team ‘underdog’. “We were probably a little short of pace compared to what we expected. But you can never say never…”, added Finnish substitute Valtteri Bottas.

