Hamilton sees Mercedes return in Paul Ricard: “Car is not spectacular here” – Formula 1 News

F1 2022 LIVE: FERRARI SHOWS STRENGTH AND LEADS FREE TRAINING FRANCE GP FORMULA 1 | briefing

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest on Friday (22) in free practice for the French GP. With the mark of 1min33s517, the English driver was behind his teammate George Russell, and sees Brackley’s team reaching the ceiling in Le Castellet.

Hamilton, who was replaced in free practice 1 by Dutchman Nyck de Vries, believes that Mercedes can even dream of a podium, but the pace is lower than that of Ferrari and Red Bull, even more so compared to the Austrian GP, ​​when the seven-time champion was fourth place.

“Today we are fourth and fifth, so it is in this region that we will be fighting. I’m not saying we can’t fight for the podium, I think we can be there. We’re just not as fast as the guys at the front, we’re a little further back than we were in the last race,” he declared.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Lewis Hamilton finally hit the track (Photo: Mercedes)

Lewis is also hoping that Mercedes’ overnight work will help fine-tune the car ahead of free practice 3 and Saturday’s qualifying. Hamilton won Paul Ricard on two different occasions, in 2018 and 2019.

“The car is not spectacular here. We don’t know why, but I hope we can take a step overnight. It’s every turn, we’re going to have to dive into the data, but the feeling is that downforce is lacking. Other than that, it’s okay, I can only empathize with the guys further back.”

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all the activities of the French GP weekend. On Saturday, FP3 is scheduled for 8 am (Brasília, GMT-3) – then the classification starts at 11 am.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.