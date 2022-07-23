Here’s how to download the official images of the James Webb telescope

Just under two weeks ago, during a broadcast by the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), The first scientific images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) were published.).

The technology sent into space managed to capture five incredible images, they are: the cluster of galaxies SMACS 0723; the exoplanet spectrum WASP-96 b; the end of the nebula’s life Southern Ring (NGC 3132); the group of five galaxies known as Stephan’s Quintet; and finally the nebula Carina (NGC 3324).

The JWST uses infrared equipment to capture the images in different “blocks” of information, which are returned to scientists on Earth, and then they group these blocks together that result in the images. For example, Stephan’s Quintet photo contains over 15 million pixels and was reconstructed from a thousand different files.

The image of the Carina nebula can be downloaded in resolutions up to 14575 x 8441Source: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

The first publicly released image from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, released on July 11, 2022. The photograph features hundreds of distant galaxies about 4.6 billion years ago — the details show incredible clarity, much more visible than the photo of the same group captured by the Hubble telescope.

Fortunately, all these images are available for download for free and in very high quality. Therefore, the TecMundo gathered all the necessary information for astronomy lovers who want to download the images and use them as wallpaper.

How to download the official images of the James Webb telescope

The first image released by Webb captures the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723; Images are available in TIF or PNG filesSource: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

In the left corner, you can see the description “ Download Options “, which provides different size and file options;

“, which provides different size and file options; Just click on the desired size and the download will begin.

