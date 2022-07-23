‘Hidden Agent’, with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, is Netflix’s billionaire bet

hidden agentpremiered this Friday, 22, at Netflixis the streaming service’s new super production, with a hefty budget, over US$200 millionstellar cast with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Pagein addition to the Brazilian Wagner Moura, and direction by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, known for making four Marvel films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. One of the action sequences alone, shot in Prague, cost around $40 million and took a month to produce.

The film also marks the debut of Ryan Gosling in action movies. “I had to train a lot,” the actor, who plays Sierra Six, a CIA-trained assassin to be invisible, told a virtual press conference. “I also had help from a consultant named Chili Palmer, who gave me tips like always having a bag of candy and tying your shoelaces to the door when you sleep, because you’ll know if someone tries to get in.”

In the film based on the book by Mark Greaney, Gosling is a young man recruited from prison by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) to become an undercover agent for the CIA’s Sierra program. But now the show is down at the agency, and Denny Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page) will do anything to eliminate Six, sending in mercenary assassin Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). “Playing a villain is always a little bit more fun,” Evans, who played Captain America for several years, told the press conference. “Working with the Russos gives me a sense of freedom and confidence, which makes me take more risks.”

High heels

Six will have the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas), but he will also have to try to save Claire (Julia Butters), Donald’s niece, who has been kidnapped. “I think it’s really cool to feature women in action movies who aren’t wearing high heels while fighting guys,” said Butters, who is 13 years old. “It’s important to show them with respect and power at the same time.” Ana de Armas, good-naturedly, recalled that she’s already done it – fight in high heels – in the James Bond movie 007 – No Time to Die. But he agreed with Butters. “It’s cool to show female power in a different way.”

Wagner Moura plays Lazlo Sosa, a document forger who plays a small but important role. “Anything I could throw at Ryan, he was taking it and giving it back,” Moura said in an interview. “That’s the kind of thing you feel when you watch a movie, the electricity between the actors. It’s like we’re in an intense game of volleyball.”

The idea of ​​the Russo brothers is that hidden agent be a spy production for today. “Bond is in his 60s and Bourne is in his 20s. This film is connected to issues happening in the world right now.” And, who knows, that it will inaugurate a series of films as successful as those of James Bond and Jason Bourne.

Company seeks franchise that alleviates the drop in the number of subscribers

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, with around 220 million members, is looking for a hit that brings in more subscribers and, preferably, is a platform brand. “I believe they expect to find a golden goose at some point,” market analyst Bruce Nash told The Wrap. “Netflix’s biggest weakness compared to Disney+ and HBO Max is that it doesn’t have exclusive rights to a film franchise, so it makes sense that they’ll continue to try to fill that gap.”

In recent months, the once-seemingly unshakable company, the streaming pioneer, has taken a few hits. In April, the stock dropped 37% on the news that it had lost 200,000 subscribers, triggering massive layoffs. Forecasts for the second quarter were even more catastrophic. And indeed, Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers. But stocks rose. That’s because the number, although representing a record of losses, was much lower than expected, thanks mainly to the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Volumes

That’s why the desire that super productions like Red alertwith Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadotand now hidden agent franchises and win fans willing to subscribe to the service because of these products. In an interview with The New York Times, world film director Scott Stuber said, “We’re not drastically reducing investments, but we’re going to reduce volumes. We’re trying to be more conscientious. we are being more strategic and focused”. This fiscal year, the company expects to invest $18 billion in content.

For decades, major Hollywood movie studios have produced almost exclusively blockbusters costing over $150 million. Hence the need for strong and well-known brands, whether originally comics or books, to bring a huge audience to cinemas. The point is that Netflix does not have the same profitability – as much as it has increased prices, they are still lower than those collected at the box office. Despite the success, Red alert was not able to help reach the subscriber target for that quarter. But Netflix must keep trying.