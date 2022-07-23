Hours before facing Real Madrid, Barcelona teases on Twitter; see probable lineups | spanish football

The season hasn’t started yet, but the end of Saturday night holds one of the biggest rivalries in world football. Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in a pre-season friendly in Las Vegas. The ball rolls at midnight and the match is broadcast in real time from ge .

Barça doesn’t want to know if Real are coming off an almost perfect season, with the Champions League and La Liga titles. The Catalans tried to provoke on their official Twitter account hours before the confrontation, remembering the last derby, won by Barcelona 4-0.

VC SCALE: Build an ideal team with players from Real Madrid and Barcelona

The result, achieved at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a Spanish league game, marked the consolidation of a sprint by Xavi’s team to secure a spot in the Champions League. Real Madrid, on the other hand, experienced a slight fluctuation in the season, which began and ended in style.

Moments before the first El Clásico version 2022/23, the meringues released the ones related to the game. The main absences will be Dani Carvajal, who has an ankle injury, and should be replaced by Lucas Vázquez, and Karim Benzema, who started pre-season after the squad and is still not available to Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid should promote the debuts of Rüdiger and Tchouaméni, recent signings by Carlo Ancelotti’s team. At Barcelona, ​​there is an expectation that Robert Lewandowski will make his first match for the Catalan team, but it is not likely that the Pole will start playing.

REAL MADRID : Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Alaba; Casemiro, Tchouaméni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Mariano and Vini Jr. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araújo, Christensen, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Pedro; Raphinha, Aubameyang and Ferran Torres. Coach: Xavi.