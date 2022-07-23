How about working from home? Companies open 3,378 home office vacancies

Opportunities are for companies from the most diverse areas, especially information technology, IT and telecommunications.

Thousands of opportunities are open to anyone who wants to enter the job market on the right foot. Following the trend that gained strength during the pandemic, hundreds of companies are 3,378 job vacancies open to work in home office.

The chances are for professionals of different levels of education and professional areas, including people with disabilities. Check out some available functions:

Loan Seller

Real Estate Collector

HR internship

SDR

Snowflake developer

promoter

Graphic designer

Business consultant

Insurance Sales Agent

Full Devops Analyst

Data Analyst

Metrics Assistant

Seller – Solar Emergy

Telesales Operator

Recruitment and Selection Analyst

And much more

How to register your CV?

To apply for one of these vacancies, follow the steps below:

Access the InfoJobs website; Use the filters at the top of the page; Click on the ad of interest; Carefully read all information; Enter the link “Register free CV”; Fill in all the requested data and confirm the registration.

It is important to read the information carefully to verify that it meets the requirements demanded by the company. Don’t waste time: this could be your chance to get a good job.