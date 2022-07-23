How about working from home? Companies open 3,378 home office vacancies

Opportunities are for companies from the most diverse areas, especially information technology, IT and telecommunications.

Published 7/23/2022 at 12:22 pm

Thousands of opportunities are open to anyone who wants to enter the job market on the right foot. Following the trend that gained strength during the pandemic, hundreds of companies are 3,378 job vacancies open to work in home office.

The chances are for professionals of different levels of education and professional areas, including people with disabilities. Check out some available functions:

  • Loan Seller
  • Real Estate Collector
  • HR internship
  • SDR
  • Snowflake developer
  • promoter
  • Graphic designer
  • Business consultant
  • Insurance Sales Agent
  • Full Devops Analyst
  • Data Analyst
  • Metrics Assistant
  • Seller – Solar Emergy
  • Telesales Operator
  • Recruitment and Selection Analyst
  • And much more

How to register your CV?

To apply for one of these vacancies, follow the steps below:

  1. Access the InfoJobs website;
  2. Use the filters at the top of the page;
  3. Click on the ad of interest;
  4. Carefully read all information;
  5. Enter the link “Register free CV”;
  6. Fill in all the requested data and confirm the registration.

It is important to read the information carefully to verify that it meets the requirements demanded by the company. Don’t waste time: this could be your chance to get a good job.


Lorena de Sousa

Journalist graduated from the Federal University of Goiás (UFG), she has been part of the Edital Concursos Brasil team since 2016. Passionate about journalistic writing, she also worked on audiovisual projects during her exchange at the Polytechnic Institute of Porto (IPP).

