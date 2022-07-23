It is the question that has haunted moviegoers since the demolisher sea ​​shells were introduced — so how do the Three Shells work? Sylvester Stallone had something of a career break in the early 1990s, going through a series of failures that included Rocky V, Oscarand the famous Stop! Or my mother will shoot. He managed to reverse that with the 1993 hit Cliff and the futuristic action movie demolisher.

Inside demolisher Stallone plays John Spartan, a tough, rule-breaking cop who is framed for a crime and cryogenically frozen for 40 years. He woke up in the year 2032 in San Angeles, which is a peaceful utopia where crime is virtually non-existent. That’s even Spartan’s former nemesis Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes from the original Blade cast) escapes and wreaks havoc on a society ill-equipped to deal with him. Spartan is unfrozen and tasked with taking him down. In addition to having all the action sequences and special effects of a typical blockbuster, demolisher it also featured a surprisingly witty script and thoughtful ideas. The film also saw Stallone poking fun at his own action hero persona.

Although the film is not as popular as Rocky or Rambo, demolisher it is still a well-regarded entry in Stallone’s filmography. The utopian version of the 2032 film reveals a world where everyone gets along and war is a thing of the past, while substances like cigarettes and alcohol have been banned. Another curious change is the total removal of toilet paper, which was replaced by demolisher shells. Spartan understandably finds the concept utterly confusing, which isn’t helped by his new partner Huxley, played by Sandra Bullock of bird box cast, failing to explain how they work.

In the years since the film’s release, many have speculated about how the demolisher shells really work. It’s an interesting puzzle – albeit a bit crude. Screenwriter Daniel Waters (Batman returns) once explained how he conceived the idea, feeling that bathrooms of the future would have some sort of unique features. He then called on a writer friend for inspiration, who revealed he kept seashells in his bathroom as decor.

How they work was already revealed by Stallone in a 2006 interview explaining that a writer told him ‘…you hold two shells like chopsticks, gently pull and scrape off what’s left with the third.’ It’s hard to say whether such a technique would actually work in reality, which means nothing about how the shells themselves would be cleaned after use. On second thought, it’s easy to see why it’s not one of the world-building elements that has received enlightenment according to the contactless high-five. demolisher explained.

Like anything online these days, social media jokes like to go wild under the watchful eyes of cunning memes, and the demolisher shells have not been able to escape the wrath of the Internet. The Three Seashells meme was born in 2007, long before the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it resurfaced on the internet during the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020. Originally, an infographic explaining how to use the Three Seashell method was posted on a website called I-Mockery, which is a humor site that has been operating since 1997. As with so many Wonderful and Fast and furious memes, the joke gained traction, and on February 8, 2008, the Urban Dictionary website listed an entry titled “Three Seashells”, further explaining the proper procedure. Years later (in 2013, to be exact), the topic gained popularity on Reddit, and before the Three Shells meme was shelved, the r/Funny post garnered 1,900 votes and 120 comments. O demolisher The Three Shells method has now become a legend, bringing the film back into the spotlight every now and then.