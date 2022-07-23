How to Insert Colors in iPhone Calendar

The Calendar app is very useful for managing appointments and keeping your schedule up to date. To make it more practical and productive, you can color your iPhone Calendar and highlight specific events, whether for work, study or personal affairs.

This is an ideal solution for those who have multiple events in their calendar slicers and need to identify them faster. Also, for those who like bright colors, the app leaves the traditional monochromatic look. See below how to color the Calendar:

Open the Calendar app Tap “Calendars” below the screen; Select the “i” button next to the calendar you want to change the color of; Tap the current color and change the color of the calendar.

Assign colors to application calendars on iPhone (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

Apple offers a basic color palette: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple and brown. If you want more options, you can tap “Custom…” and choose colors from the grid, by spectrum, or from the controls (with Hex code insertion).