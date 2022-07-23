Hulk’s debut at Atlético-MG and Victor’s farewell: the story of interim Lucas Gonçalves with Galo | athletic-mg

Even without the coach from Paraná, who will take over the Rooster on Monday, Alvinegro will be in charge of another acquaintance: Lucas Gonçalves. The club’s permanent technical assistant will be on an interim basis, once again, directing the team.

Last year, between Jorge Sampaoli’s departure and Cuca’s second spell at Galo, the assistant was ahead of the team for the Campeonato Mineiro in four games. Even with the club, at that time, Cuca took a few weeks to arrive in Belo Horizonte, as he was taking care of his mother hospitalized with Covid-19.

For the 2021 Mineiro Championship, Lucas was “technician” for Galo in four games and has 100% success. He won URT, Tombense, Uberlândia and Patrocinense. In addition to the three points, he had a great offensive performance with the team: in all there were 12 goals scored (average of three per game).

This short “season” in charge of Galo, last year, earned Lucas Gonçalves some historic games. The match against Uberlândia marked the debut of the striker Hulk with the Galo shirt. In the game, he assisted in the 4-0 rout. Currently, the player has more than 100 appearances for Atlético and has entered the club’s history.

In addition to Hulk’s debut, Lucas also led the team in the match against URT, which marked the departure of goalkeeper Victor from the pitch. Today, alvinegro football manager, “São Victor” saw Galo win by 3 to 0.

At Galo since 2016, the 40-year-old gaucho has worked as a performance analyst and as a technical assistant. When he was acting as an interim manager, he always made it very clear that he didn’t want to take over the team or “skip steps”.