I Am Groot | Disney+ animated short series gets trailer

Marvel Studios has released the trailer for its upcoming animated series I Am Groot for Disney+. The trailer was released to San Diego Comic-Con which takes place from the 21st to the 24th of July. Watch in the player below!

I Am Groot arrives at Disney+ in August 10, 2022. There will be a collection of five shorts starring the character of Guardians of the Galaxy. It is the second animation project by marvel studios after What If…?

Directed by Executive Producer Kirsten Lepore, The original short series explores Baby Groot’s glory days as he grows up and gets into trouble among the stars.

The production also got a new poster:

In addition to the series of shorts, Groot is also present in the film. Thor: Love and Thunderwhich is showing in cinemas, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3slated for a May 2023 release.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Zoe Saldana (gamora), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Dave Bautista (Drax) and Karen Gillan (Nebula). Sylvester Stallone will reprise the role of Stakar Ogord, the Starhawk. Will Poulter (Maze Runner, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) will be Adam Warlock. . Before the release of the third film in the franchise, there will be a Christmas special produced by James Gunn which will be released on Disney+.