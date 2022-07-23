Ideal location for Fla Stadium. It even has a name: Hell. But without elitism – 07/23/2022

It’s an eight-minute walk to the Novo Rio Bus Station, just across the street; it is nine by car from Santos Dumont airport, 14 from Galeão and 16 minutes from downtown Niterói. Nearby stations: Cidade Nova at 1.7km, São Cristóvão at 1.8km, about 22 minutes walking; Central do Brasil at 2.5 km, just over half an hour on foot.

Region of the Gasometer, where the Flamengo stadium could be built: strategic location Image: Reproduction Google Maps

The place where Flamengo will be able to build its stadium is easily accessible even for those coming from outside Rio de Janeiro. Served soon by a diverse range of means of transport, as the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes, explained in the video below, the Gasómetro is absolutely perfect.

Inspiration, as highlighted in the The globeby reporter Caio Bloisis the old westfalenstadioncurrent sign iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund’s mythical stadium was famous for its incomparable “Yellow Wall”, where 25,000 fanatics support the team every match.

The reference couldn’t be better. That court for 81,365 people receives another 80,000, always, regardless of whether the team is doing well or poorly in the German championship.

For those privileged season ticket holders, seeing a game at the cheapest venue can go for less than 20 euros (R$112). A trifle for the Germanic worker. There, the minimum wage is close to R$ 9 thousand!

But in the stadium that the Germans refused to demolish, despite FIFA’s “suggestion” ahead of the 2006 World Cup, there are also more sophisticated, expensive venues. Whoever pays more, in a way, subsidizes the fan who stands and sings non-stop. A unique success.

The Dortmund fan who pays the most to go to sign iduna Park would not have the same interest if the “yellow wall” ceased to exist. It is the heart, the lungs, the soul of a club, whose industrial city is not part of Germany’s rich tourist itinerary, but attracts football fans from all over the planet, eager to get to know that crowd up close.

On this day in 1974, Germany’s largest stadium opened its doors for the very first time! Home to Borussia Dortmund and the “Yellow Wall” This is the story of one of football’s most iconic grounds. #BVB pic.twitter.com/NvjPNX9vle — DW Sports (@dw_sports) April 2, 2021

Reproducing something similar was also Tottenham’s objective when designing their new stadium in London. Behind the goal are 17,500 of the 62,850 it contains, 28% of the total.

Watched the game from a box today but the South Stand at the new Tottenham stadium is what I really envy. 17,500 supporters in a single-tier stand (imagine putting fans in the entire lower bowl at BC Place in one stand.) & it does get really loud in there. #VWFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/8HGZcOKrvs — Woosang Lee (@woosang_lee) April 13, 2019

Of course, the journey to the eventual transformation of this idea into reality would be a long one, starting with the acquisition of the land, adaptation of the municipal rules and templates, etc. Obviously Flamengo could raise money, selling captive chairs and cabins, partners of different types, getting rid of properties owned by them, such as those in Morro da Viúva, etc.

Chelsea’s former Stamford Bridge, in an upscale area of ​​London, has two attached hotels. The model could be followed, with parking that would meet day-to-day demand in a region that already has a bus station and will have a new intermodal terminal; mall, convention center and leisure/entertainment areas.

Partnerships would help leverage funding for construction. Anyone on their way to Santos Dumont could leave their car there and take the VLT (Light Rail Vehicle).

All this ease would be a stimulus for the red-blacks who do not live in Rio de Janeiro to join, such is the ease of arriving, by bus or plane, watching the game, staying, eating, having fun and returning home. All there, in the complex of Flamengo itself. It is worth mentioning that the club has more fans outside the state where it is based than there.

The opportunities would be absurdly wide and could make the project viable. That way the team would be able to play on their lawn in optimal conditions. Always, without the most diverse controversies and political involvement.

But football stadium, as I say, is similar to a beach house. You don’t use it for a long time and it stays there, giving you expenses. The only way to avoid this situation is to surround it with other activities and attractions that generate daily income to make it self-sustaining.

But it would also be of fundamental importance for the club to really be inspired by Borussia Dortmund, with many more popular places, not scaring away its people for the price. Let the most expensive places and other sources of income subsidize the others. No elitism! Or it will never be the Flamengo stadium.

Follow Mauro Cezar on Twitter

Follow Mauro Cezar on Instagram

Follow Mauro Cezar on Facebook

Subscribe to the Mauro Cezar YouTube Channel