In addition to Argentina, the real gives Brazilians more purchasing power in other Latin American countries

The devaluation of Argentinian peso turned the neighboring country into an advantageous attraction for tourists. But the increase in the purchasing power of the real is not an isolated case, as the combination of external economic factors and domestic political crises have pressured the devaluation of other Latin American currencies against not only the dollar, but also the real – which helps the lives of those who are planning to travel to certain destinations in Latin America.

Real appreciated against Latin American currencies makes Brazilians gain purchasing power on trips to neighboring countries, including Mexico – Photo Nathalia Molina/ESTADAO

According to website data Take offcities like Buenos Aires and bariloche (Argentina), Santiago (Chile), Montevideo (Uruguay) and lime (Peru) were the most sought after international destinations by Brazilians in Latin America since the beginning of the year. The choice of these regions coincides with the list of countries whose currencies have depreciated the most against the dollar than the real thing in recent times.

For experts heard by the Estadão, in the last year, the real performed better against the dollar than the Mexican, Chilean and Colombian pesos, for example. For the economist XP Francisco Nobrein addition to domestic factors, the rise in the prices of commodities has been putting pressure on the currencies of Latin American countries because of the countries’ dependence on products that are traded in dollars.

However, as the exchange rate of currencies in the region varies a lot, how do you do the math to know if it is worth going to a particular country? According to the financial educator at bank C6, Liao Yu Chieh, the answer is simple: it is necessary to research the prices of restaurants, tourist attractions and food items in supermarkets. All this helps to understand not only the conversion, but how much the real is able to buy in each destination.

“The best way to take advantage of the moment of currency devaluation is to study the cost of living in the country and create a roadmap”, says Chieh. The financial educator points out that being aware of the variation of the real against the dollar is essential in preparing for trips. “Whenever the real gets stronger, that is, it appreciates against the dollar, the purchasing power of Brazilian tourists increases.”

Burger purchasing power

An economic index that can facilitate this task is the “Big Mac index”, created by the American magazine The Economist in 1986. The guide analyzes the price of the fast-food chain’s sandwich in different countries in relation to the US dollar, as a way of comparing the purchasing power between different nations. “This index has limitations, but it is an easy and fun way to compare the cost of living in different countries”, says the XP economist.

According to the magazine’s survey, in December 2021, the average price of Big Macs in Brazil was R$22.90. At the time, the value of the snack in the United States would cost R$ 30.85 for a Brazilian, which would mean a reduction in purchasing power of 25.77%. If analyzed in the exchange rate variation in July this year, this lag in the real increases to 27.95%, with the sandwich costing R$ 31.78.

Created by The Economist magazine, Big Mac Index can help you understand purchasing power in different countries. Photo: Disclosure.

For this report, the Estadão compared the Big Mac Index in 11 countries (the United States, plus ten Latin American countries). When the index is taken into account, the real has higher purchasing power than that practiced in 9 of these destinations. In the current exchange rate, the Brazilian currency has the biggest difference in relation to the Colombian peso. For 1 Colombian peso you get today R$ 0.0012.

In the case of Argentina, the main international travel destination for Brazilians, the peso depreciated 22% against the real and 23% against the US dollar in 12 months. According to the index, in December 2021, the sandwich cost approximately R$ 22.75 on Argentine soil. Six months later, the price dropped to R$18.85, making it cheaper for Brazilians (see the comparison between different countries in the chart below).

Of the Latin American countries analyzed by the The Economist, the real only has lower purchasing power than Uruguay. Today, the traditional sandwich McDonalds would sell today at R$ 30.82 in the country, or 25.7% more than here.

Tips for converting

If the exchange difference brings a significant gain in the purchasing power of the real against the currencies of Latin American countries, the lack of planning when converting the money can undermine this difference and even leave the Brazilian at a loss. The C6 executive recalls that, in the case of international travel, it is important to be aware of conversion rates and credit card usage. “In Brazil, the cost for foreign currencies is high, so travelers need to be aware,” says Chieh.

Another tip from the C6 financial educator for tourists is to buy dollars instead of pesos (from any country). “When you arrive at your destination, you convert to local money. In addition, several countries accept payments made with American currency”, he says. In this way, tourists are protected from the risk of getting “weak currency” in their hands.