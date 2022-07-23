In production since 2015, Devil Wears Prada musical finally opens in Chicago – Vogue

+



Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in a scene from The Devil Wears Prada (Photo: Playback)

Lauren Weisberger’s book The devil Wears Prada was inspired by her experience as an assistant to the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour. That book, everyone knows, yielded a film adaptation in 2006, starring Anne Hathaway as newly graduated journalist Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep, in one of her best performances, as Runway magazine boss Miranda Priestly. so many years later, The devil Wears Prada it is a gift that keeps on giving – and we’re not just referring to the fact that the film is a bottomless pit of memes. A musical based on the story has just premiered in Chicago, where it runs for 5 weeks before heading to New York for its grand opening on Broadway in February 2023.

In production since 2015, the theatrical adaptation features unreleased songs composed by none other than Elton John and directed by Tony Award-winning Anna D. Shapiro. In the cast, Broadway veteran (and also Tony winner) Beth Leavel takes on the role of Miranda and Taylor Iman Jones plays Andy. To the Chicago Sun Times, Jones argued that he doesn’t intend to do an Anne Hathaway impersonation, but that her version brings a new perspective because she is a young black woman.

The costumes, in the cinema signed by Patricia Field, take shape at the hands of Arianne Phillips, costume designer for Tom Ford’s films and recently nominated for an Oscar for her work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood… The piece’s team ensures that fashion remains an essential factor in production, both as a force of expression and as a representation of the times we live in.

In fact, a lot has changed in the publishing market (and in the world, in general) since the film’s release and the story has undergone a makeover so that the play remains up to date. “Social media, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter. We understand that we can’t put the play in the same scenario as 20 years ago. We need to modernize”, says Elton John, in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. In this Chicago preview period, almost no John song or image from the play has been released, but we can’t wait to see what’s next next year, with the grand opening on Broadway.