In search of attracting young audiences, Facebook will launch a feed similar to TikTok

The main Facebook feed will be revamped to prioritize new content. The announcement was made by Meta on Thursday, the 12th. The aim is to style the group’s apps in line with rival short video app TikTok.

Meta executives have expressed greater urgency in recent months to increase ‘Reels’, similar to TikTok’s short video format that has been popular with younger users.

The main Facebook News Feed page that users see when they open the app will begin to feature popular posts from accounts users don’t follow, including reels and stories, Meta said in a statement.

Facebook will suggest posts to users with a machine learning rating system and is investing in artificial intelligence to provide recommended content.

The current news feed, with recent posts from friends, pages, and groups that users actively choose to follow, will be moved to a separate new tab called Feeds.

The feeds will include ads, but Meta said it will not have user-suggested posts.

Adam Mosseri, head of the Instagram app, announced trials of a more immersive TikTok-style viewing experience in May, while Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in April that the company was making significant investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning to support “discovery engine” approach.

