Inconsistencies mark Rolling Stone article against Zack Snyder

Although more than a year has passed since the launch of Justice League by Zack Snyderit seems that everything that happened around the movie is something that the Warner Bros. Discovery will not be able to make people forget it anytime soon, given the amount of controversy that is still generated on social networks regarding the topic.

When Zack Snyder left the production of Justice League (2017) after a personal tragedy and creative differences with the former administration of Warnerthe studio brought Joss Whedon to rewrite pages of the script and direct the reshoots, which resulted in critical and public failure.

Years later, the actor Ray Fisherand several other witnesses, have made numerous accusations against Whedon and the producers Geoff Johns and Jon Bergstating that the filmmaker treated the cast and crew in an abusive manner, and that this behavior would have been supported by the two executives.

After the release of the original cut in 2017, a movement of fans, gathered by the hashtag #ReleasetheSnyderCut, emerged, grew and pressured the Warner Bros. for the studio to release the Snyder cut. But the movement didn’t just campaign for the release of the director’s cut.

Fans also started a social campaign that raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), reaching over $1 million. In May 2020, the Warner eventually gave in to requests and allowed Snyder to return to complete his cut.

Four hours long, Justice League by Zack Snyder had a very positive reception and made great numbers on digital platforms around the world. However, a recent article by Rolling Stone claims that the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign wasn’t exactly that organic.

According to the report, 13% of accounts that participated in requests for Snyder’s version were fake. Considering the high numbers that the campaign reached over several years, the percentage is small, but the author, Tatina Siegeltries to make it seem relevant enough to eclipse the amount of real people that rocked the internet.

The site also claims to have spoken to more than 20 people involved in both versions of the film, most of whom believe the director was masterminding the fan campaign. In response, Snyder stated that, “if someone” was pulling the strings on the fervor of social media, it was the Warner Bros. “trying to leverage my fanbase to bolster subscribers to their new streaming service”.

A source, nameless and faceless, would still have claimed that: “Zack was like a Lex Luthor wreaking havoc”. Also according to the website, the extinct WarnerMedia silently commissioned a series of reports from a third-party cybersecurity company to analyze movement on networks.

Because the studio refused to restore the SnyderVerse, surveys detected an increase in fan activity creating negative content about the SnyderVerse. WarnerMedia. For a change, the article relativized the fact that top executives were accused of abusive conduct and did not emphasize that such an event was the trigger that generated the anger of fans against the studio.

This isn’t the first time the SnyderVerse community has been linked with bots and fake profiles. The scene in the movie where The Flash enters the Speed ​​Force was named number one in the popular “Most Exciting Moment” category at the 94th Academy Awards. The second category was “Oscar Fans’ Favorite”, which ended up with Army Of The Deadanother Snyder feature.

For the 2022 edition, the Academy held a poll for fans to pick their top “heartwarming moments” from a collection of films. In May, the site The Wrap claimed that a tool that analyzes Twitter hashtags appeared to indicate that the most active accounts contributing to the prize were likely automated bots.

However, the accounts in question could not be “declared definitively” as bots. When pressed about this possible inaccuracy by Vanity Fair, the Academy kept the data, claiming that the winning works legitimately came out on top and that the system counted and banned suspicious accounts from voting.

In an embarrassing moment of the article, Rolling Stone also cast doubt on the existence of Fiona Zheng, founder of forsnydercut.com and one of the leaders of the movement. It turns out that Fiona was invited by her own Warner Bros. to participate in the first DC Fandome during the panel of Justice League by Zack Snyder.

Other sources have claimed that the director demanded that the names of Johns and Berg (both accused of toxic and racist conduct) be removed from the credits of his version. Again without any hard evidence, the site claims that Snyder’s fandom began to emerge after the director hired a digital marketing company to drive fan engagement in 2016.

In addition to not presenting supporting documents and using claims from anonymous people, the site suggests that Ray Fisher was being manipulated by Snyder in testifying against the abuses he faced from the studio, even though the actor was supported by other cast members such as Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa.

It is worth mentioning that the article was published a few hours before the release of Justice League by Zack Snyder on digital platforms, which is a suspicious situation to say the least. In short, the narrative that seeks to be built by the author of the article is that the entire SnyderVerse fan base is not the result of an inherent and organic passion of real people.

The fact is that Zack Snyder took on one of the biggest studios in the industry and bruised the egos of many powerful executives. So this wasn’t the first smear campaign against the filmmaker and it probably won’t be the last. But what about you, what are your thoughts on all this? Comment in our Telegram group!

