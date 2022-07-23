Instagram feed engagement halved after Reels, study finds

The average engagement of traditional Instagram feed posts has decreased by 44% since 2019. This is what the study conducted by marketing company Later shows after analyzing 81 million Instagram posts, not including the Reels format and IGTV content, between January. 2019 and February 2022.

About three years ago, the average engagement rate for photos and videos in the feed was 5.6%, that is, for every 100 followers, six would comment, like or share the content. By the end of 2021, the percentage had dropped to 2.9%, practically half of what it was before.

When Reels arrived, the engagement of the other formats plummeted (Image: Reproduction/Later)

According to the survey, video posts in the feed showed the greatest year-over-year decline on average, while carousel content maintained the smallest variation. In practice, it’s better to post multiple photos than just one or a traditional video — all videos are now considered Reels, so it’s impossible to compare.

Reels have higher engagement

The decline can mainly be seen after the launch of Instagram Reels in August 2020, when the platform started pushing short videos to compete with TikTok. Introduced as a priority in the app, Reels took most of the engagement for themselves, while the other posts were left in the background by the platform’s algorithm.

Since then, Instagram has continued to make constant tweaks to the interface to prioritize Reels even more. The rectangular format, the test with the full-screen visual (16:9), the automatic transformation of videos from the feed into Reels, all this is part of a strategy to compete with the Chinese rival — but it made the other formats to be deleted, as analyzed by Later.

The traditional feed showed a sharp drop after Reels (Image: Reproduction / Later)

The study’s organization tested its own profile and found feed posts had an average engagement rate of 2% in 2020. When they decided to incorporate Reels into their social media strategy that year, the percentage grew to 9%.

What is engagement rate?

Engagement rate is calculated by adding the total number of interactions (likes, comments, link clicks, shares, and saves) on posts and dividing by the account’s total followers. This result will present a number with decimal places that can be multiplied by 100 to find the percentage.

This is one of the most important metrics for brands and influencers, because it works like a thermometer to find out if a campaign was successful or to price the outreach service. In general, the higher the engagement rate, the greater the ability of that profile to influence followers.

If anyone still had any doubts, the message is given: to rock the Insta 2022, you need to make short videos. Instagram is focused on introducing more and more features aimed at Reels, such as the full-screen format that will expand to more people. The platform is also testing allowing the use of reactions with videos to posts in the format, to further encourage the production of unpublished content.