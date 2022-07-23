Instagram launches remix for photos and turns feed videos into Reels; see the news

Instagram announced on Thursday (21) new functions that will come to the platform soon. The social network revealed that it will add three tools that will make your experience “easier, more fluid and more fun” for users, businesses and content creators.

photo remix





Remix is ​​a tool that helped popularize Reels, allowing users to “duet” and create a video to react to, explain, or imitate an original video. From the next update, it will also be possible to remix photos posted by public profiles. Instagram also announces that Remix will gain new layouts that will give users more creative possibilities. Featured, the “Green Screen” mode allows you to apply a custom background to videos.

Dual Capture





Dual Capture is a way to capture much more information more quickly. Users will be able record videos with the front and rear camera simultaneouslygiving users an option to record content and their reactions at the same time. In addition to being a new creative option for influencers, people will have the chance to comment, explain and describe a subject, scene or product being recorded with the rear camera while showing their face, bringing greater connection with the audience.

Feed videos become Reels





The feature that was in the testing phase for several months is finally coming to users globally. From now on, all videos published in the feed will automatically show in the Reels layout. The new full-screen experience will be valid for all recordings published after this update becomes available. Instagram explains that all videos under 15 minutes can be edited with Reels tools. Recordings of less than 90 seconds can be recommended and viewed by thousands of people — that is, if your profile is public.

















economy and market

18 Jul

















economy and market

14 Jul



These are just some of the news that arrived in July on Instagram. Recently, the platform released a function for content creators to make exclusive publications for their subscribers.