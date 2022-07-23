Instagram videos with up to 15 minutes will become Reels, announces social network – Época Negócios

+



Videos with 15 minutes on Instagram now go to Reels (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

O Instagram announced that from now on, posts of videos under 15 minutes that are published on the social network will be shared on Reels. The company started testing this change a few weeks ago and will make it permanent in the next few days.

The novelty is part of the platform’s efforts to offer a more immersive and full-screen experience, according to an Instagram statement. The company is also merging the Video and Reels tabs into one on user profiles to create a single page for all videos in the app.

By turning the videos into Reels, Instagram will allow anyone to discover the content and be able to use the original audio for later creations, also by Reels. If the user’s account is set to private, the video will only be visible to their followers.

The change may pose some challenges for users. It can be difficult, for example, to post a horizontal video if it is uploaded in a vertical format from Reels

The novelty is not exactly unexpected. Instagram has been teasing its plans to simplify in-app videos. Last year, when laying out priorities for the social network, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri stated that the company would focus on Reels. Mosseri hinted that Instagram would consolidate all of its video products around the tool.

New tools for Reels

In addition to this change, Instagram also announced that it is releasing new ways for users to create and share Reels. The platform is introducing a new “dual” feature that allows users to simultaneously record content and their reaction. With this, it will be possible to record content with the smartphone’s front and rear cameras at the same time, sharing the result using the Dual feature on Instagram’s camera.

The changes also come at a time when Meta is betting big on Reels. As part of its Q1 2022 earnings, the company revealed that the feature now accounts for more than 20% of the time people spend on Instagram.

