Intel Arc A750 is slightly faster than RTX 3060, company shows

It’s been a while since the Intel is “cooking” the launch of the line Intel Arc of desktops for the global market, but the company released a short video showing more details about the performance of the upcoming Arc A750 Limited GPU. According to the company, the product should have slightly higher performance than Nvidia’s RTX 3060.

In the video of about 3 minutes, the marketing manager of the Intel Arc division, Ryan Shrout, gives some information about the GPU, but decides to jump straight to some comparative graphics with one of its main rivals, the RTX 3060. the Intel chip in middle segmentbut which in theory is capable of achieving higher resolutions at good frame rates.

In the graph, it is possible to see that although the Arc A750 does have an advantage over the NVIDIA product, the values ​​may not be what the PC community expected. The tests were carried out in high quality and resolution Quad HD. Shrout points out that the blue side card manages to maintain a steady pace, but still below 60 frames.

Intel/Disclosure

Anyone who follows the video card launch scenario knows that graphics tend to give different results from real and professionally tested applications. Therefore, it is still a little early to hit the hammer and say that the card will arrive as a certain disappointment to the market.

For now, the Arc A750 still doesn’t have a set release date, but it should hit retail at the end of 2022. Recently, there’s an increase in the price of its processors, which should make PCs even more expensive.