Intel Raptor Lake CPUs to be announced in September, arriving weeks later [RUMOR]

Launch should happen with Z790 motherboards

Unofficial information about the next generation of Intel Core Raptor Lake CPUs has increasingly indicated that these processors are on the way. Intel is expected to reveal the 13th generation of CPUs on September 28 during the Innovation event and the launch will take place in October along with the new motherboards.

The information comes from the leaker Enthusiast Citizen, known in this environment. In addition to stating that Intel will reveal the news at its event in September, the leaker also says that the embargo on reviews falls on the same daywhich indicates that we will already see the real performance of Raptor Lake processors on September 28th.

Already the retail launch should take place on October 17th, weeks after the announcement. On this occasion, Intel will debut the 13th generation of CPUs on the market with the SKUs unlocked. Core i9-13900K, i7-13700K and i5-13600K are the first three processors to arrive.

In addition to them, the new high-end Z790 motherboards will keep the CPUs company. These new motherboards will continue with the same LGA 1700 socket and the change will mainly be in the chipset, in addition to new features that will accompany the seventh generation of Intel chipsets.

Intel Raptor Lake CPUs (specs based on rumors)

Cores/Threads Boost Clock TDP Core i9-13900K 24C (8P+16E)/32T 5.5+ GHz 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) Core i7-13700K 16C (8P+8E)/24T 5.3 GHz 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) Core i5-13600K 14C (6P+8E)/20T 5.1 GHz 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2)

The rest of the Raptor Lake processor lineup, in addition to H770 and B760 motherboards, are planned for the next edition of CES, which takes place in January 2023.

If the rumor is correct, the launch of the next generation of Intel Core processors will be less than a year after the launch of the current Alder Lake series, which was released in November of last year.

The 13th generation of Intel Core processors will arrive to fight with the 7th generation of Ryzen “Raphael” CPUs which, according to rumors so far, will also be released in the next quarter, more specifically from the end of September, which is when the autumn in the northern hemisphere (spring here).

Via: WCCFtech Source: Enthusiast Citizen