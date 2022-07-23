Inter confirms forecast and reaches the mark of 100 thousand members again | International

What was an indicative at the beginning of the week was confirmed this Thursday. Inter once again has 100,000 active fans in its membership.

To increase membership, the club launched the “Vivo em Ti” campaign this week to strengthen the relationship with fans. The goal is to bring Colorado closer, even without being in training or matches. The idea is to experience experiences through cell phones, social networks, streaming and other platforms.

The digital integration process presented an important step on Wednesday. The club launched an e-sports project, to reach audiences between 12 and 20 years old.

Inter seeks to further increase its membership

Currently, the default rate of the membership varies between 10% and 15%. During the period of instability, it was close to 20%.

The board, since it was elected, has worked with the objective of reaching 200,000 members during the term, which expires at the end of 2023. The initial goal is to reach between 130,000 and 150,000 this year, according to the response of the Colorados to the campaign.

Inter works to renew the public and have children on the team, with the “coloradinho partner” who pays R$ 6.25, as well as the fan who can join the popular category, the “Academia do Povo”, at the cost of R$ 10 monthly.

