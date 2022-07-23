“It has a contract until 2024”; Cruzeiro forgets Boschilia and is interested in the number 10 of Argentine football, says journalist

A speculation brought about by the Twitter profile @rodrigocapurro highlighted that an Argentine midfielder would be on Raposa’s radar

It is not news to anyone that the cruise is looking for a midfielder for the season sequel. Recently, the team heavenly was in negotiations with two names: Ricardo Goulart, who left Santos, and Gabriel Boschilia, who has not been used in Internacional.

A speculation brought about by the Twitter profile @rodrigocapurro, highlighted that after not getting right with the two midfielders, a new name appeared on the team’s radar. This is the Argentine attacking midfielder Franco Cristaldo, shirt number 10 for Huracan, from Argentina. In the season, the athlete played 23 matches and added 7 goals and 7 assists.

“Flamengo, Santos, Cruzeiro, Botafogo and Cruz Azul, from Mexico, are interested in Franco Cristaldo. The player has a contract with the institution until December 2024.”informed Rodrigo Capurro on your Twitter profile.

According to data published by the Transfermarkt portal, a site specializing in the market and transfers, the 25-year-old Argentine midfielder has his economic rights valued at 2.4 million euros (about R$13.5 million in current conversion).

Now, the Minas Gerais team returns to the field for Série B of the Brasileirão against Bahia, for the 20th round of the national competition. At the moment, Cruzeiro remains in 1st place in the tournament with 42 points conquered. Regarding the campaign, Raposa accumulates 13 victories, 3 draws and 3 defeats.