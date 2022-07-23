Jessica Alba detonates Marvel and criticizes lack of representation

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

At 41 years old, actress Jessica Alba’s career is marked by her versatility as an artist. From the Fantastic Four (2005), to Sin City: The Fatal Lady and ‘Killers Anonymous’, she’s even been nominated for major awards such as Best Actress in an Action Series at the Teen Choice Awards for her work on LA’s Finest.

Have you ever imagined a Russo Brothers horror movie? They already!

Image: Spread-Facts

Jessica Alba criticizes representation at Marvel

Talking recently to British magazine Glamor Magazine about her own business, Alba criticized the large number of white actors in major entertainment productions, including Marvel. For the actress, the new generations need to grow up with diversity on screens and in stories to get to know the world, as they will be our future leaders.

Check out the actress’ speech below.

Image: Yahoo! sports

“Even if you look at Marvel movies – which is the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s a family thing – it’s still very Caucasian. I would say I was one of the only ones back in the day… And that was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it’s still pretty much the same. The Last Of Us I Remake: After a disappointing leak, Naughty Dog releases video with all the details I think more for the young people who are growing up, who will be our future leaders, it’s important for them to see the world on screens, or in stories, in the dreams that we create as artists; it reflects the world they are in.”

In phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the company’s commitments is to implement even more representation, Jessica Alba’s main criticism. Just this year, Marvel welcomed its first Pakistani-born heroine through Ms. Marvel, plus the introduction of America Chavez during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Captain America 4, which now has Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as owner of the mantle, has also received its director and is in pre-production.

Image: Hindustian Times

The actress also criticizes the lack of female protagonists in Hollywood and in the world

In the same interview, the actress also spoke about her outrage with Hollywood and the business world. For Jessica Alba, the people in charge of such reflect their audiences, and if they aren’t women, they’ll just look for like-minded people. Check out the actress’ speech below.

“It’s the same thing in business as it is in Hollywood: if the people in charge aren’t a reflection of the audience you’re looking for, they just know what suits them. They just know what they like. And they will gravitate to the same people alike. And 50% of the population, we are women. And we like action movies, superheroes, romantic comedies, dramas, horror and all that stuff. But if 90% of the people in charge don’t look at us, they’ll just keep doing the same things.”

Image: ePopcorn

Currently, Jessica Alba is the co-founder of The Honest Company, a personal, baby and household products company.

URGENT: ALMOST EVERYTHING leaks from The Last Of US Remake

Synopsis, trailer and where to watch Fantastic Four

Scientist Reed Richards convinces his arrogant colleague Victor Von Doom to fund his experiments with cosmic energy. On the Von Doom space station, the crew, including astronaut Ben Grimm, researcher Sue Storm and pilot Johnny Storm, are exposed to a mysterious cosmic storm that gives them superpowers.

Jessica Alba’s Fantastic Four is available to view on Disney+.