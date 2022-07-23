Jim Lee at SDCC Confirms DC Has No Plans to Restore Zack Snyder’s Universe

On 07/22/2022 18:13

DC’s creative director and editor, Jim Leeconfirmed during the San Diego Comic-Con that Warner Bros. Discovery has no plans to continue the Snyderverse, explaining that “there are no plans for further work on this material”. After the success of Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy, the studio wanted to give Superman the same treatment. To achieve the task, director Zack Snyder was hired to direct “Man of Steel” with Henry Cavill in the title role.

The film’s success strengthened Snyder’s position as part of the team, and he went on to plot a 5-film plan of a shared superhero universe called the DC Extended Universe, with the cast made up of Ben Affleck like Batman, Gal Gadot like Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher like Cyborg, Ezra Miller like Flash and Jason Momoa like Aquaman to appear in future films. However, after the second film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” failed to meet critical and box office expectations, the studio wanted something less dark and more lively in the next “Justice League.” So Joss Whedon, who was on a roll with the success of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers,” was brought in to make changes to the 2017 film after Snyder was forced out after a family tragedy.

Shortly after the release of “Justice League”, fans did not accept Whedon’s lighter tone and demanded that Snyder’s original cut of the film be released, dubbed “The Snyder Cut”. After much demand and hype on social media, WB concluded and released “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on HBO Max at the height of the pandemic in 2021.

Ever since the Snyder Cut came out, fans have been demanding #RestoreTheSnyderverse. However, those hopes were officially dashed by Lee, who informed fans during San Diego Comic-Con:

“You know what’s amazing is that we spent two years in lockdown and here we are back at a convention, celebrating the art form, feeling good. I work on projects that are in development, right? I think the Snyder Cut was Zack’s vision realized, and it was a really satisfying story told, but there are no plans for further work on that material. I was happy to help contribute to the investment in other things, and it was fun to see these things getting out because I did that years ago. In fact, I thought it was erased, but they kept it.”

Warner Bros. made its intentions very clear during the launch of the Snyder Cut when the trailers announced “the conclusion of the Zack Snyder trilogy”. However, fans had been hoping for a revival of Snyder’s original vision following the latest Discovery and Warner Bros. merger. However, Snyder’s characters live on in the DC universe with the upcoming “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom,” “The Flash” and the upcoming “Wonder Woman 3,” but none have Snyder as part of the creative team.