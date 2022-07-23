Jobs on the rise in Brazil: change your career now

If you are looking for a career that has high employability, then you want to find out which profession is on the rise. We have separated 14 job options that have a growing demand in the country; check out.

Check out which professions are on the rise for you to do well in Brazil and in any other country on the planet

Business Intelligence Analyst

This is that specialist responsible for building strategies for efficient brands and businesses.

Mobile Developer

It is in charge of programming, designing and developing applications and software that are designed for mobile devices, such as cell phones.

Sales executive

Generally, this position is intended for professionals who will work in the sale of technological solutions and high performance in media.

Digital Marketing Coordinator

Being present on the internet is no longer just a choice for companies. This professional will manage the image of a brand in the virtual environment.

Recruitment and Selection Manager

Does your company need good and talented professionals? For this it is necessary to have a recruitment and selection manager.

Logistics Manager

One of the booming professions is that of logistics manager. He is the person in charge of managing the movement of goods and services inside and outside the company.

SEO Specialist

The SEO specialist manages to position your brand in good positions in Google search. Undoubtedly, it is a booming profession.

Software Developer

The traditional programmer. Its role is to find and develop solutions that meet the needs of a business. This profession has never been as high as it is today.

Business development manager

Professional who takes care of partnerships and the company’s relationship with others.

Media and Performance Coordinator

This is the professional who will outline strategies and monitor the company’s performance in social and digital media.

Doctor

Couldn’t miss it. The doctor will always be a hot profession.

Financial Planning Analyst

A professional who analyzes, adjusts or makes improvements to a company’s financial planning.

Product manager

If you have a good product, you need to make it sell. This is the role of the product manager.

Production engineer

Considered a wildcard engineering, as it covers several areas, Production Engineering is on the rise.

Environmental manager

People who work with the environment are valued more and more in modern society. Preservation and the ESG concept for human and economic development are fundamental.