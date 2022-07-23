Joey King is a princess who saves herself in the new Star+ movie. It’s worth watching?

It’s been a while since fairytale stories took a more progressive position where, not always, their princesses need a “prince” to save their lives. That’s the basic premise of the movie The princessstarring Joey Kingwho arrived last Friday (22) at the Star Plus.

Directed by Le-Van Kietthe film is set in centuries past, but with the idea of ​​a contemporary princess who needs to fight for herself and her own if she doesn’t want to have a tragic fate.

The film must be one of the most watched in the world. Star Plus this weekend, and then we’ll tell you if it’s really worth giving this production a chance.

About The princess

In a medieval kingdom ruled by a peaceful king, the eldest princess is secretly trained in the arts of war.

With no sons, the king decides to marry his eldest daughter to the son of a royal diplomat, however, knowing that her suitor is a cruel sociopath, the princess ends up abandoning him at the altar.

Her act ends up arousing the ire of the refused groom, who, with the help of mercenaries, ends up taking control of the castle by force, while trapping the princess in a tower.

Knowing that she can count on no one but herself to save her kingdom, the young woman will do anything to free herself, save her family, and end the risk posed by her rejected fiancé.

Production

the production of The princess started in October 2020, when the 20th Century Studios bought the rights to the script from the creators Ben Lusting and Jake Thornton.

The film’s distribution rights were acquired by Hulu, the main streaming disney in the United States, while in the rest of the world the film should be part of the catalogs of the Star Plus It’s from Disney Plus.

the launch of The princess took place on July 1st in the United States, and on July 22nd in Latin America.

Cast

As already mentioned, the main star of The princess It is Joey Kingan actress who has become very popular in recent years after starring in the series The actwhich earned him a nomination for the Emmy, and the Netflix movie trilogy, The Kissing Booth.

The antagonist of the film was under the responsibility of Dominic Cooper, actor best known for playing the young Howard Stark (the father of Iron Man) in the MCU, and sky in both movies Mama Mia!.

In addition to the two, other names in the cast are Olga Kurylenko, Veronica Ngo, Alex Reid, Ed Stoppard, Katelyn Rose Downeybetween others.

it’s worth watching The princess on Star+?

A bad script and a very good and convincing performance by Joey King that’s what you’ll find in this feature film that doesn’t really have anything innovative, but manages to have a lot of fun with the various passages of the protagonist running away from impossible situations during practically the entire movie.

if we were to evaluate The princess just for its photographic look, its battle choreography, and the random, completely hilarious and unpredictable little scenes that appear amidst the chaos, we could say that this is a great movie.

But unfortunately, the production fails to build a relevant narrative, and its terribly predictable and shallow dialogue spoils what could be a very complete and visceral experience about a young woman in a medieval period fighting for autonomy and the fall of patriarchy.

In fact, The princess is a feminist film, but without depth, limiting its protagonist to extreme acts of survival against her enemies (mostly men) and impactful phrases that end up not saying much more than the obvious.

In fact, it becomes a sin that king and the great cast of The princess have not had richer narrative material to work with as it’s remarkable how good their characters would actually be if the story took a less simplistic approach.

But, to be fair, the film improves considerably from the middle to the end, if not in its dialogues, at least in the arousal of interest to finish seeing the story.

Anyway, the feeling when watching The Princess until the end is that the movie is not good… but it is not all bad either.

If the viewer is not expecting much more than sword fights, archery and a young woman beating a bunch (even hundreds) of male assholes, this movie can be the perfect entertainment for your weekend.

Now if the desire is for something a little more complex and with less clichés, it may be better to steer clear of this option in Star Plus.

