People who are excited about everything John Wick franchise has to offer has just received an exciting update on the Ana de Armas spinoff, Ballet dancer. beyond the next John Wick: Chapter 4 and the spinoff of the franchise without John Wick, titled The Continentalof Weapons’ Ballet dancer film is the latest in the ever-expanding series. receiving Ballet dancer right is vital to the franchise, considering Keanu Reeves can’t be an action hero forever. Age, in fact, comes to everyone. While The Continental may be a genuine prestige television show, the future of the series may depend Ballet dancershoulders.

The project has been in pre-production since 2017, but things got better when Ana de Armas officially signed in 2022. no time to die and the gray man I know she can certainly do an action scene or two. With de Armas being one of the hottest names in Hollywood right now, Ballet dancer it will definitely hit theaters as soon as possible. As de Armas explained in a recent update, the Cuban actress has so much influence right now that she hand-picked a writer to work on the project.

After interviewing a handful of female writers, de Armas found the person he most wanted to collaborate with: Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Emerald Fennell. De Armas explained that having a female voice working on the project was essential, and getting a talent like Fennell on the doorstep is a coup of the highest order. Oscar-winning writers don’t work on action movies all the time. And not all Oscar winners are as exciting as Emerald Fennell.

In addition to acting in a number of projects over the past decade, Fennell has received numerous plaudits for his screenwriting work on killing eve and promising young woman. Fennell also served as director on promising young woman, which garnered very good reviews. Fennell’s sharp writing style is precisely what Ballet dancer need. If the movie is going to be more of a killer revenge story, as rumor has it, then Fennell’s talent is exactly what the doctor ordered to punch that kind of plot. promising young woman it might be considered controversial or divisive, but it’s hard for anyone to say it’s poorly written.

The signing of Fennell opens the door to Ballet dancer be a more interesting film than any of the John Wick films. As great as the Keanu Reeves-starring trilogy was, these films aren’t exactly known for their deeper storytelling. Add a touch of Emerald Fennell to the signature John Wick action scenarios and the production team could have a dynamite recipe for success. It’s not hard to imagine a future where Ballet dancer can beat others John Wick movies at your own game.

With Ana de Armas and Emerald Fennell on board, everything is looking up Ballet dancer. O John Wick the spinoff movie has some big challenges to fill, but there’s no reason to assume the creative pairing can’t handle the load. Hiring a woman to write the script was clearly important to De Armas, and getting one with Fennell’s unique style is a great option. Only time will tell if Ballet dancer may end up overcoming John Wick entirely, but so far, it’s on the right track.