Journalist remembers controversial case of new Galo coach

After the dismissal of coach Antonio Mohamed this Friday, Galo opened his eyes to look for a new coach in the market to lead his team for the rest of the season. One of the names that gained greater strength was Cuca, who is in the process of agreeing with the Minas Gerais club.

Galo guarantees millionaire amount with Libertadores classification

Today on the program “Seleção SporTV”, Conrado Santana quoted coach Cuca and warned the coach about the fan’s memory being “short”. Soon after, commentator Ana Thais Matos stabbed the coach. Check out the dialog:

Conrado Santana: “If I were to give Cuca one piece of advice, it would be: don’t stay away from football for a long time. The crowd forgets,” he said.

Check out all the titles that Atlético-MG won in World Cup years

Ana Thais Matos: “People forget a lot about Cuca, including”.

The commentator mentioned a case of gang rape related to the coach, in 1987 when he was a player. In July 1987, Grêmio disembarked in Bern, Switzerland, for the first stop of a European tour. At that time, Cuca was a player, recently hired by the club. After the victory over Benfica, he, goalkeeper Eduardo, defender Henrique and striker Fernando were arrested at the Metrópole hotel on charges of raping, inside room 204, a girl who had entered the Grêmio concentration in search of shirts and souvenirs team’s. According to the police record, the group would have expelled two friends who accompanied the victim before committing the sexual violence.

Did you know about this one? Diego Tardelli is Galo’s top scorer in the century; Check out the top 10

Despite not being recognized by the girl at the police station, Cuca was sentenced to 15 months in prison for sexual violence against a vulnerable person (under 16 years old), as well as his companions. The judgment of the Bern court, issued on August 15, 1989, also established a three-month sentence for Fernando for having been an accomplice in the crime. The “foul” committed on the tour, however, never harmed the careers of those involved. As Brazil does not extradite its citizens or maintain a cooperation agreement with the Swiss authorities, the possibility of carrying out the sentences expired in 2004. After the scandal, Cuca settled definitively with Grêmio. He went through other big clubs and the national team until he became one of the most talked about Brazilian coaches of the moment.

Atlético-MG star is not shaken after crucial mistakes in decisions

Cuca no Rooster

For Galo, Cuca was part of the magical 2021 season when he won the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil in charge of the team. Cuca’s team ended 2021 with a 75.6% success rate. In 75 games, there were 52 wins, 14 draws and nine defeats. In 2022, the coach, who is the biggest winner in the club’s history, with Libertadores, Mineiro, Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Recopa Sudamericana, can extend his success at Galo.

That’s because his name is quoted to take over the club after the departure of his successor Turco Mohamed, who no longer coaches the alvinegro squad.