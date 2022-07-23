Julia Roberts to be honored with a special award from the Oscar Museum

American actress Julia Roberts will receive an award from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, better known as the Oscar Museum, on October 15th. Known for heavy work, such as the lead role of A beautiful woman (1991) and from Erin Brockovich (2000), a feature that won her the Oscar for Best Actress in the sequel.

The award, Icon Award, aims to honor great names in cinema who have had a great global cultural impact.

“Throughout her expansive and renowned career, Julia has incorporated iconic characters and memorable roles. We are thrilled to honor her continued excellence in the industry as her contribution to the arts,” said Jacqueline Stewart, director and president of the Academy Museum, in a statement. sent to the press.

In addition to her, other artists will also be awarded on the night. The British Tilda Swinton, known for her participation in films such as Dr. Weird (2016) and in the film series The Chronicles of Narniawill receive the The Visionary Award, which honors artists who participate in works relevant to the advancement of cinema. The actress has also received an Oscar, having taken the statuette for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Michael Clayton (2007).

The South Korean businesswoman miky lee will receive the award Pillar Award, which recognizes leaders for their support of the Academia Museum. The mogul is seen as one of those responsible for advancing the film Parasite beyond South Korea, having even spoken at the Oscar ceremony when the film won the Best Picture category in 2020.

Finally, Steve McQueen will be awarded the The Vantage Award, posthumous honor for artists who have challenged traditional film narratives. The American actor known for starring in action films such as bullitt (1968) and escaping from hell (1963).