Leclerc takes pole in Ferrari F1 team game in France

It was the seventh pole of the year, the 16th of his career. Charles Leclerc took advantage of the good game of the Ferrari team to secure pole position for the French Grand Prix. After it returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2018, all race winners departed from the position of honor.

Carlos Sainz swapped engine components for this weekend at Paul Ricard and participated in a successful Ferrari team game. In Q3, Sainz gave his teammate the slip and helped the Monegasque to set a time of 1:30.872, a 0.304s lead over second-placed Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, will start in third position and will be joined by Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes.

In the third row, Lando Norris will start third for McLaren and will have George Russell, from Mercedes, by his side.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda complete the fourth row of the grid in P7 and P8, respectively.

Q1 – Leclerc was the first to set a good lap in Q1. The Monegasque took the lead with 1:31.727s.

Perez was 0.627s behind the Ferrari driver before Verstappen overtook his teammate but 0.164s behind Leclerc.

Norris, nearly a second behind Leclerc, was fourth.

Mercedes did not perform well with either Hamilton or Russell. Both were P6 and P7 respectively, behind fifth-placed Bottas.

Alonso jumped to fifth, while Tsunoda and Ricciardo completed the top ten as the clock ticked eight minutes to go in Q1.

The elimination zone, made up of the last five places, was formed by Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen – the last two with grid penalties, so they will start from the last row in the GP on Sunday.

Sainz moved up to P3 after a lap just over half a second behind his teammate Leclerc. In Sainz’s place, Zhou was among those eliminated.

Schumacher, Vettel and Magnussen managed good laps in the closing stages, but the Haas German’s lap was eliminated. Along with Schumacher, those eliminated were Gasly, Stroll. Zhou and Latifi.

Q2 -Hamilton was first on the track when the green light was given in Q2. Russell, Albon, Tsunoda and Vettel followed suit. Leclerc and Perez also joined the track just moments after the green flag, while Verstappen and Sainz remained in the pits.

With 1:33.329s, Hamilton led the session. But it didn’t last long. Norris was the first to overtake the Mercedes driver, before an avalanche of improvements. Leclerc and Perez led, before Verstappen took P1 with a time of 1:31.990.

Leclerc and Sainz still outsold Verstappen, with the Spaniard clocking 1:31.081s – nearly a second quicker than Verstappen and 0.135s off Leclerc.

Many drivers improved their times on the final lap, while Mercedes briefly took risks with Hamilton and Russell. In the end, those eliminated were Albon, Vettel, Bottas, Ocon and Ricciardo.

Q3 – Perez was first on the track with the green light. A line formed behind the Mexican, led by the Ferraris. Sainz ahead of Leclerc to give the Monegasque a vacuum.

At the end of the first attempt, Leclerc was leading with a time of 1:31.209, just eight milliseconds ahead of his rival Verstappen.

The last attempt saw Sainz again give Leclerc the slip, but this time the time dropped to 1:30.872, enough for his seventh pole position of the season.

Verstappen starts second. Perez and Hamilton, respectively, complete the second row. Norris will start fifth and Russell sixth. The fourth row will be formed by Alonso and Tsunoda.

Check out the starting grid for the F1 French GP:

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1’30.872

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1’31.176

3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull), 1’31.335

4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1’31.765

5) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes), 1’32.032

6) George Russell (Mercedes), 1’32.131

7) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault), 1’32.552

8) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), 1’32,780

9) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes), 1’32.922

10) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault), 1’33,048

11) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), 1’33.052

12) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes), 1’33.276

13) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes), 1’33.307

14) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), 1’33.439

15) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes), 1’33.439

16) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), 1’33.674

17) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari), 1’33.701

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes), 1’33.794

19) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari), punished

20) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari), suspended