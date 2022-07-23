Lewandowski praises Barcelona fans and makes bold promise

After the novel ends, Robert Lewandowski has already been officially presented as a reinforcement of the barcelona and, this Friday, the 22nd, the Polish striker made his first activity with the group, which is doing the pre-season in the United States.

After the activities, Lewandowski gave an interview to the club’s official channel and showed the same enthusiasm for being in barcelonaand, once again, sent a message to make the fans hopeful and inflamed for the 2022/2023 season.

“Now, when I heard this kind of project for the future, it seemed to me that I am also happy to be here. And I also want to give the fans enormous happiness, as they have had before or even more, because I know that the fans always support the club”, he extolled.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s going well or a little bad, they are always there. They always try to support us, and I know that this season we will try to give a lot of happiness. That will be possible,” he added. Robert Lewandowski.

O barcelona continues its preparation for the start of the next season. In the early hours of Saturday (23) to Sunday (24), the Catalan team faces the Real Madrid in friendly game.