Luís Henrique explains ‘no’ to Flamengo and chooses Botafogo: ‘I opened my heart’

After two seasons abroad, Luis Henrique is back to Botafogo. The youngster from the alvinegra base, who was at Olympique Marseille (FRA) and returned on loan, was presented at the Nilton Santos Stadium this Friday.

At the press conference, the striker commented on the option for the club to the detriment of Flamengo and said that he hopes to meet the fans again soon.

– I want to thank them, they were fundamental pieces for my return home. The crowd too, which I hope to see again tomorrow. I hope to thank you in the form of football, on the field.

Luís Henrique even negotiated with Flamengo, but chose to return to Botafogo, where he joined the base and rose to the professional level. Shirt 99 explained the reasons for the decision.

– Since Olympique said they were going to lend me to have game time, several teams came. From Europe first, and almost everything was fine there, but then Flamengo came. It came out in the media and we were already talking, but I got the news that Botafogo made the proposal. I opened my heart and said we would have to wait a while. I’m a professional, I have to evaluate the contracts, but everything went well. My desire was to come to Botafogo. Mazzuco and John (Textor) texting my father all the time, it made me happy, knowing how they wanted me back and it was decisive-he said.

The two seasons at Olympique de Marseille (FRA) gave the player new skills. However, Luís Henrique promised that he will not leave his essence aside on the field.

– I learned a little more about marking. There, we scored anyway. But I’ll keep my one-on-one personality, I don’t want to let it die. I gained experience in France and I want to show that on the pitch.

Despite the experience, Luís did not have a great following in French football. The striker said that returning to Brazil was a choice.

– I think I didn’t have time to play. When I arrived, I even understood why I didn’t play, both because of the adaptation and the language. But then I felt adapted and understood that it was a coach’s option. I stayed strong, always training, I never let go. He had interests from other clubs in France, Italy, but it was a choice to return to Brazil. If there was a time, this was it. And I’m in the club I like,” he said.

The striker also revealed the feeling of reuniting with colleagues who were already at the club in his first season in professional. Looking forward to his debut, he said he hopes to play as soon as possible and be able to meet the black and white fans again.

– It is very cool. Since the day I came to watch the game, Kanu started to say that he was going to ask how my situation was. It’s really nice to see everyone again. Carli, who was “sheriff” since that time, Gatito… There are a lot of people from the base who played with me when they had the opportunity, that’s very good too. Now the crowd is missing and enter the field.