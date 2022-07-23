Maracanã for 35 years or its own stadium: Flamengo studies values

Flamengo analyzes the best scenario: continue with the Maracanã concession or build its own stadium. The club is paying R$ 24 million annually to maintain Maracanã and the decision for a new concession is delayed. For this reason, Mengo studies the values ​​for the construction of a new stadium and determines what is more worthwhile, according to the newspaper O Globo.

If Flamengo maintains the Maracanã concession for 35 years, the total amount could reach R$840 million. Rodolfo Landim and the Flamengo dome intend to invest around R$500 million in the construction of a stadium, apart from the purchase of new land. Flamengo has three lands up its sleeve, Deodoro, suggested by Mayor Eduardo Paes, Olympic Park, speculated, and the land of the old Gasometer in the port area of ​​Rio, which seems to be in a more advanced stage.

In addition, the club wants to align all this with the accessibility of the stadium, making it practical for fans to get to the venue. If it opts for the Barra land, according to O Globo, the club would spend close to the value of the 35-year concession for Maracanã. For all these reasons, the construction of a new stadium in one of these regions is welcomed by Landim’s management.

In this way, it becomes better to build a stadium from scratch. But Flamengo still hasn’t hit the nail on the head on the matter. Despite this, the club has already met with Caixa to discuss the Gasómetro land. The meeting took place last Wednesday (20) between the president of Flamengo and president Daniella Marques, from the state-owned company. The details of the meeting were not revealed, but there is still no definition on the matter.

Another determining factor is that in its own stadium, Flamengo is in charge. The club had to accept the court’s decision to release the stadium for Vasco in the game against Sport. As if that weren’t enough, the rival club is looking for a new match at the stadium, against Chapecoense, on July 31. The match marks the debut of Alex Teixeira.

The club even sought guarantees in court that the game played by Vasco at Maracanã would have been an isolated case, but the rival is already looking for a new game in the place. The main fear of Rubro-Negro is the lawn, which wears out more with a greater number of matches and the reform comes from Mais Querido’s pocket.

