Marcos Braz is informed and Flamengo receives R$ 15 million for a defender passed over by Dorival

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, defender Gustavo Henrique does not travel to Florianópolis to face Avaí. That’s because the player is forwarding his departure to Fenerbahçe, a team coached by Jorge Jesus. This Sunday (24), the team will receive a document to confirm the sale of the defender for 3 million euros (about R$ 15 million).

“It’s a matter of time for Gustavo Henrique to be a Fenerbahçe player, as we talked about yesterday at SBT Rio. The document will be sent this Sunday to confirm the purchase of Flamengo for € 3 million (more than R$ 15 million). Today we already inform you that he doesn’t even travel to catch Avaí”, revealed the Flamengo sectorist by Jornal O Dia. Gustavo Henrique arrived at Flamengo in 2020, at the request of Jorge Jesus.

“In advanced negotiations with Fenerbahçe to be sold, Gustavo Henrique did not train on the field this Saturday and should not travel to Flamengo’s duel with Avaí. The defender’s businessmen are in Rio to try to close the operation. Defender closer to the Turkish team”, completed Venê. Fenerbahçe play in the preliminary stages of the Champions League and drew last Wednesday (20) against Dynamo Kiev, Poland.

Gustavo Henrique arrived at Flamengo in 2020 after the end of his relationship with Santos. The athlete came free of charge and with the expectation of being a starter of the team alongside Rodrigo Caio, but his period at Flamengo went through ups and downs. In 2022, the athlete played only ten games and saw his presence threatened with the arrival of names like Pablo and Fabrício Bruno, in addition to Léo Pereira, Rodrigo Caio and the experienced David Luiz.

For Rubro-Negro, shirt 2 was Brazilian champion in 2020, in addition to winning the titles of the Supercopa do Brasil, Campeonato Carioca and also the Recopa Sul-Americana. His last match with the team’s shirt was on the 16th, in the 2-0 victory over Coritiba for the Serie A. On that occasion, Gustavo Henrique scored one of his eight goals with the Flamengo shirt.