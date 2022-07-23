Margot Robbie in Barbie earns $12.5 million – 7/21/2022 – Illustrated

Actress Margot Robbie appears on the list published by Variety magazine on Wednesday night (20), as the highest paid woman in Hollywood. The star will pocket $12.5 million to star in Greta Gerwig’s live-action “Barbie,” set for a July 2023 release.

Ryan Gosling, in the skin of the supporting Ken, will receive the same amount of the artist. The “La La Land” star appears on Variety’s list at 17th, ahead of actresses such as Millie Bobby Brown ($10 million), Emily Blunt ($4 million), veteran Jamie Lee Curtis ($3.5 million). million) and “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya-Taylor Joy ($1 million).

Two-time Oscar nominee, Robbie is the 18th name among the highest earners in the movie business. Tom Cruise tops the publication with a gross of $100 million after starring in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Artists like Will Smith ($35 million), Leonardo DiCaprio ($30 million) and Brad Pitt ($30 million) appear right after Cruise for films like “Emancipation”, “Killers of the Flower Moon” and ” Formula 1 Drama”, respectively.