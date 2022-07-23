Margot Robbie in Barbie earns $12.5 million – 7/21/2022 – Illustrated

Actress Margot Robbie appears on the list published by Variety magazine on Wednesday night (20), as the highest paid woman in Hollywood. The star will pocket $12.5 million to star in Greta Gerwig’s live-action “Barbie,” set for a July 2023 release.
Ryan Gosling, in the skin of the supporting Ken, will receive the same amount of the artist. The “La La Land” star appears on Variety’s list at 17th, ahead of actresses such as Millie Bobby Brown ($10 million), Emily Blunt ($4 million), veteran Jamie Lee Curtis ($3.5 million). million) and “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya-Taylor Joy ($1 million).
Two-time Oscar nominee, Robbie is the 18th name among the highest earners in the movie business. Tom Cruise tops the publication with a gross of $100 million after starring in “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Artists like Will Smith ($35 million), Leonardo DiCaprio ($30 million) and Brad Pitt ($30 million) appear right after Cruise for films like “Emancipation”, “Killers of the Flower Moon” and ” Formula 1 Drama”, respectively.
your subscription can be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive alerts on the top news of the day. Your subscription helps us to make independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team of more than 200 columnists and bloggers. A professional journalism that supervises the public power, conveys useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lie. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
SUBSCRIBE FOR 3 MONTHS FOR BRL 1.90