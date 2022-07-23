Marvel announces new Doctor Strange miniseries

Doctor Strange did not escape the news from Marvel in his panels at San Diego Comic-Con, which is happening this weekend and has been bringing several bombastic announcements.

Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme has confirmed his presence in the new Spider-Man animated series in the MCU: Spider-Man Freshman Yearconfirmed return in the second season of What If…? and, now, novelty in comics.

Marvel Comics has announced a new four-issue Doctor Strange series, titled Doctor Strange: Fall Sunriseor “Doctor Strange: Autumn Sunrise”, in a literal translation.

The debut issue will send Strange into a strange new world where he will have to fight just to survive, even as he discovers its mystical secrets.

In this series, Doctor Strange wakes up alone in a distant world, not his own. Lost on purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unlock arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lurk!

The series is written and drawn by Trad Moore, who wrote the recent Silver Surfer: Black, and will be released in November this year in the United States. Possibly this is a non-canon story, as Strange is still dead in the comics.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call 'Multiverse Trilogy' of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

