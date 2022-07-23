Marvel Confirms What Everyone Wanted to Know About Doctor Strange 2



Playback / Internet

Writing – Cinema Observatory





07/22/2022 17:56

07/22/2022 17:56

Doctor Strange 2 caused great doubt in fans with the plot of the multiverse. Capit Carter’s cameo led the public to believe that she would be the same character from What If…?, the creators clarified the situation.

On the series’ panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022, the animation gained a lot of new information. Through chatting with the audience, the show’s creators stated that the film’s character is not the same as What If.

‘Our Capit Carter would have kicked Wanda’s ass’ the team claimed (via DiscussingFilm).

The encounter with the Scarlet Witch of the Earth-838 version had a tragic outcome for the Capit version, with the multiverse being the backdrop for Marvel’s productions, it won’t be the last time that alternate versions will baffle fans’ heads.



Playback / Internet

More about Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script was developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now available on Disney+. Click here to subscribe.

This Marvel post confirms what everyone wanted to know about Doctor Strange 2 was first published on Cinema Observatory.