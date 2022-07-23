Meet the cast of The Princess, action movie with Joey King from Star+

The Princess Cast

The Princess (The Princess) is the new action-adventure movie from Star+starring Joey Kingfamous for The Kissing Tentset in a fairy tale.

In the film, we follow a beautiful and headstrong princess. Living in a magical castle, a princess is betrothed by her father to a cruel sociopath. But on the fateful day that the union would be consummated, she ends up refusing to marry.

Facing all princess norms, she says she is not an object to be traded. But upon refusing to marry the one she is betrothed to, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower. With that, she has to flee when mercenaries are going to kill her and sets out on a mission to protect her family, save the kingdom and beat up the villains a lot.

Along the way, she befriends other women who work in the castle and kingdom, as well as breaking all the royal rules of a princess.

Meet the cast of The Princess

Joey King

Joey Lynn King, born in 1999, is an American actress. She first gained recognition for playing Ramona Quimby in the comedy film Ramona and Beezus (2010) and has since become best known for her lead role in The Kissing Tent (2018) and its two sequels.

She also received critical acclaim for her lead role in the series. The Act (2019), for which she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

king also appeared in the movies Battle: Los Angeles (2011), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), The Conjuring (2013), White House Down (2013), Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), Wish Upon (2017), Going in Style (2017) and The Lie (2018)as well as in the first season of the comedy crime drama series fargo.

Dominic Cooper

Dominic Edward Cooperborn in 1978, is a British television, film, theater and radio actor.

His biggest hits were the movie Mama Mia!as Howard Stark in the movie Captain America: The First Avenger and in the series Marvel’s Agent Carter. Currently starring in the series preacher.

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Konstiantinivna Kurylenkoborn in 1979, is a Ukrainian actress and model, naturalized French.

She is best known for her roles as Julia Harper in oblivionNatasha Sax in Max Payne and Nika Boronina in hitman.

Veronica Ngo

Ngô Thanh Vânalso known as Veronica Ngo or NTV, born in 1979, is a Norwegian-Vietnamese actress, singer, and model.

In 2004, he made his first international appearance in the series Rougeand appeared in leading roles in films such as Saigon Love Story and The rebel. In 2009, she starred in the action movie Bẫy rồng (known internationally as Clash).

In the other years she appeared in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Tấm Cám: Chuyện chưa kể and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Later, she appeared in Netflix movies Bright (2017) and The Old Guard.

