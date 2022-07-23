Mercado Pago receives credit investment from Goldman Sachs

O Free market announced, on July 11, that its fintech Mercado Pago, through the Mercado Crédito function, has just received a new line of financing of about US$233 million from the Goldman Sachs financial group.

Of this amount, US$ 106 million will be allocated to the expansion of credit capacity for individuals and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil, and US$ 127 million will refer to Mexico. Thus, the injection of this capital from Goldman Sachs in Mercado Crédito reached a total of 485 million dollars between 2021 and 2022, which represents one of the largest investments made by this bank in a fintech in the region.

“We are driven by Mercado Pago for the purpose of bringing solutions together, generating greater opportunities for millions of Latin Americans, with an innovative credit offer that is adapted to their needs and capabilities. This investment made by Goldman Sachs gives us an incentive to continue working so that thousands of people, entrepreneurs and SMEs can take advantage of their full potential”, said Facundo Cuppi, Director of Strategy and Credit Operations at MercadoLibre fintech.

The Mercado Pago lines of credit available in the region have already reached the granting of more than 7.551 million dollars, with a total of 175 million loans destined for consumers and working capital for SMEs. “This possibility of expanding our credit offer is in the focus of what we do, which would be financial inclusion to reflect both new users who will have access to credit, and those who trust our work to add value to their businesses and projects”, completed Cuppi.