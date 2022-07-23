Michelle Rodriguez Reveals What Vin Diesel Thought About Her Casting in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels’ had its first official teaser released on San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – and will bring up names like Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez to the big screen.

Now, in a recent interview with comicbook.comRodriguez, who will give life to the barbarian warrior Holga, revealed what his co-worker Vin Diesel (with which he shared the spotlight in the franchise ‘Fast and furious’) thought she was cast in the live action. After all, Diesel has been a fan of the original RPG for several years, having even signed the intro to a celebratory book of the game in 2004, ‘Thirty Years of Adventure: A Celebration of Dungeons & Dragons’.

“He’s not a fan of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, [ele] is a dungeon master”the actress said. “Never play with these things; honestly, you don’t want to do that. He minimizes everything. He’s super nice all the time. But I know that, inside, he thinks: ‘my sister is in ‘D&D’. I know he is proud.”

The film is scheduled to premiere on March 2, 2023.

A charming thief and a group of adventurers embark on an epic quest to recover a lost relic – but things turn dangerously murky when they cross paths with the wrong people. ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels’ brings the rich world and vivid spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious, action-packed adventure.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleycomedy directors’game night‘ and screenwriters of ‘Spider-Man: Back Home‘ will be responsible for directing and writing.

pine (‘Star Trek’) will star in the adaptation. The cast will still have Rodriguez (‘Fast and furious’), Justice Smith (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Hugh Grant (‘The trip’), Regé-Jean Page (‘Birdgerton’) and Sophia Lillis (‘It: The Thing’).

In 2000, a movie adaptation was released, which was slammed by critics and flopped at the box office. Years later, the film won two direct-to-video sequels, which were promptly ignored by the general public.

Created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arnesonthe original game ‘Dungeons & Dragons‘ was first published in 1974.

