Millie Bobby Brown appears “adult” and is compared to Claudia Raia

See the image above and, without reading the caption, answer quickly: who is Millie Bobby Brown and who is Claudia Raia? The resemblance between the two actresses impressed Stranger Things fans after Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video for season four.

The “adult” look of the Eleven interpreter shocked the audience. It doesn’t even seem that the actress, who turned 18 in February, was one of the most famous child artists in the world until recently.

For followers, Millie grew too much, to the point of being compared to Claudia Raia, 55 years old. The global actress was among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Friday (22/7).

On social media, there were those who joked that Millie would be Claudia Raia’s “daughter” with Sandra Bullock, another actress compared to the Stranger Things star.

Check out the backlash:

