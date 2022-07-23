Millie Bobby Brown appears “adult” and is compared to Claudia Raia

See the image above and, without reading the caption, answer quickly: who is Millie Bobby Brown and who is Claudia Raia? The resemblance between the two actresses impressed Stranger Things fans after Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video for season four.

The “adult” look of the Eleven interpreter shocked the audience. It doesn’t even seem that the actress, who turned 18 in February, was one of the most famous child artists in the world until recently.

For followers, Millie grew too much, to the point of being compared to Claudia Raia, 55 years old. The global actress was among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Friday (22/7).

On social media, there were those who joked that Millie would be Claudia Raia’s “daughter” with Sandra Bullock, another actress compared to the Stranger Things star.

Check out the backlash:

Milly B Brown 🤝 Jusc. Kubitschek

50 years in 5 pic.twitter.com/SsqytT9jUB — bina (@binabibica) July 22, 2022

Claudia Raia is getting more beautiful every day 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lxzrWL3Fkd — unfair & impatient as the devil was (@guilh_rmino) July 22, 2022

CLAUDIA RAIA JOINED THE CAST OF #StrangerThings SHE IS VERY VERSATILE pic.twitter.com/kUXWBCspzV — Luix✨ (@Luixmoraiss) July 22, 2022

I looked quickly and thought it was Cláudia Raia https://t.co/R6R1YTnOwk — Gabs (@gabspereirac) July 22, 2022

I was not sure if it was Sandra Bullock, Millie or Cláudia Raia https://t.co/8mFVny0U6a — Donna Jo (@beijoelma) July 22, 2022

how did she manage to look so similar to sandra bullock and claudia raia at the same time https://t.co/NpfRNMKlS7 — nicole (@raiachrb) July 22, 2022

If homosexuals cannot reproduce, how did Sandra Bullock have a daughter with Claudia Raia? https://t.co/UBnnse2ebp — MARRUÁ MERITSPATAN 🐆 (@mariversatil) July 22, 2022

if sandra bullock and claudia raia had a daughter https://t.co/AemP2lgm6B — cold acarajé (@waandeberg) July 22, 2022

what the fuck sandra bullock the woman is THE FACE OF CLAUDIA RAIA https://t.co/thAWPeKkws — jo (@joaopedxro) July 22, 2022

