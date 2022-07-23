MINISFORUM presents its new compact PC with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU

The model is now available with prices ranging from $439 to $599

Specialized in the manufacture of compact PCs, MINISFORUM announced this Friday (22) the launch of the UM580 model. Equipped with a AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processorthe device has a starting price of $439 and promises to combine a small form factor with respectable computing power.

Part of the manufacturer’s Venus line, the machine appears as an upgrade of the UM560, bringing a stronger processor and a more efficient cooling system. According to the company, the device can be Used as a dedicated gaming machine, a versatile solution for work environments and even as part of the equipment of IT departments.

Originally created with a focus on games, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU features eight cores, 16 threads, 3.2 GHz base clock (4.4 GHz in boost), 16MB L3 cache and 35W TDP. The MINISFORUM 5800H allows configurations with up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM memory and bring a slot PCIe M.2 2280 and a connection to 2.5 inch SATA HDDs.

Model supports up to 4 monitors

According to the manufacturer, the new compact model has two HDMI and two USB-C connections, which allow simultaneous connection of up to four monitors. The device offers several configuration options and brings the Windows 11 Pro factory installed to choose from models with 256GB or 512GB maximum capacity.

One of the advantages of the UM580 over its predecessor is the possibility of using one of its USB-C connections in Alt-Mode, which enables the transmission of video and data signals through multiple interfaces. This means that, with a single cable, it is possible to obtain image signals while simultaneous file transfer is performed.

All compact PC versions bring a 100W GaN source, and their price changes follow the availability of more storage space. The initial version comes out for $439it is also possible to invest in models of $499 (8GB + 256GB), $519 (16GB + 256GB), $549 (16GB + 512GB) and $599 (32GB + 512GB).

