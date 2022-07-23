MonsterVerse – Film Chat

Known for their impressive dimensions, Godzilla and King Kong are two of the most iconic monsters of the seventh art. While the nervous primate first hit theaters in 1933, created by Merian C. Cooper, the huge reptile appeared in 1954 in Japan, inspired by the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the sinking of the Lucky Dragon 5. both took place in 1962, in the feature Kingu Kongu Tai Gojira, by Ishiro Honda. Today, established in pop culture and engines of several memes, both have gained new – and more menacing – contemporary versions and star in the MonsterVerse saga, which began in the first half of the last decade. In 2014, it was released Godzilla, blockbuster that raised more than half a million dollars and guaranteed the future of the series. In 2017, the well rated Kong: Skull Island earned almost the same amount and was even nominated for an Oscar 2018.

It was in 2019 that the train started to derail. Godzilla II: King of the Monsters It grossed $386 million, less than its predecessors, and did not garner positive reviews. Without delay the producers put the creatures in the ring in Godzilla vs. kong. Launched in 2021, the biggest budget project of the entire franchise generated $470 million in ticket sales across the globe. However, for a budget of $200 million, more was expected. And now? Will the fifth film resume the saga’s promising start? While we wait, check out details of all these bets below!

Godzilla vs. kong

Godzilla vs. kong USA, 2021

Adventure/Action/Sci-Fi, 113 minutes

In Adam Wingard

With Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir

Synopsis: The imposing Kong sets out on a journey to find his true home. Accompanying the giant is Jia, an orphan who has a very strong bond with him. But, no one imagined that the path would have an enraged Godzilla.

Budget: US$ 200 million

worldwide box office: US$ 470 million

awards: nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 2022 Satellite Awards

IMDB Note: 6.3/10

Metacritic Note: 59/10

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%

Movie Chat Note: 2/10

what we found: “Two monsters (and a bonus one third) using ancestry as an excuse to generate rare moments of tension and drama“. Check out Marcelo Müller’s full review

Godzilla II: King of the Monsters

Godzilla: King of the MonstersUSA/Japan, 2019

Adventure/Action/Fantasy, 132 minutes

In Michael Dougherty

With Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, David Strathairn, Kyle Chandler, Ziyi ZhangAnthony Ramos

Synopsis: Members of the Monarch are facing several gigantic monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who confronts Mothra, Rodan and their ultimate enemy, the three-headed king Ghidorah. These ancient beings, which everyone thought were just legends, reappear. In an apocalyptic scenario, monsters vie for supremacy of the planet.

Budget: US$ 170 million

worldwide box office: $386 million

awards: Nominated for Best Fantasy, Visual Effects, Revelation (Millie Bobby Brown) and Soundtrack at the 2019 US Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Film Academy Awards

IMDB Note: 6.0/10

Metacritic Note: 10/48

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 42%

Movie Chat Note: 2/10

what we found: “It is symptomatic of the conflicted times we are going through that a movie about building-sized monsters has a twelve-year-old girl as the protagonist”. Read Robledo Milani’s full review

Kong: Skull Island

Kong: Skull IslandUSA/China, 2017

Adventure/Action/Fantasy, 118 minutes

In Jordan Vogt-Roberts

With Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, John Goodman, Toby Kebbell, Richard Jenkins, Corey Hawkins

Synopsis: A scientist claims that there are large underground spaces on our planet, where gigantic and frightening creatures would inhabit. He organizes an expedition to Skull Island, which would be the gateway to this reality to be discovered. Once there, he and his companions – an explorer, a photographer and a US Army platoon – will not only discover a military man lost for decades, but also a giant gorilla and other unimaginable dangers.

Budget: $185 million

worldwide box office: $566 million

awards: nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars 2018

IMDB Note: 6.6/10

Metacritic Note: 62/100

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%

Movie Chat Note: 8/10

what we found: “Everything you could expect from a superlative production like this, and more. It’s grand, intense and dynamic.”. Read Robledo Milani’s full review

Godzilla

Godzilla USA/Japan, 2014

Adventure/Action/Science Fiction, 123 minutes

In Gareth Edwards

With Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Bryan Cranston, Juliette Binoche, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, David Strathairn, Eli Goree

Synopsis: Joe Brody raised his son alone after his wife died in an accident at the nuclear power plant where they both worked in Japan. He never accepted the catastrophe and fifteen years later he continues to ruminate over what happened, trying to find some explanation. Ford Brody, now an adult, is a soldier in the US Army and must fight desperately to save the world’s population – and especially his family – from the gigantic, unshakable and incredibly terrifying monster Godzilla.

Budget: US$ 160 million

worldwide box office: $524 million

awards: Nominated for Best Science Fiction and Soundtrack at the 2015 US Academy Awards for Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films

IMDB Note: 6.4/10

Metacritic Note: 62/100

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%

Movie Chat Note: 5/10

what we found: “Perhaps due to high budget barriers, heavy cast and producers behind pulling strings, the quality of this new Godzilla, while not low, is below expectations.”. Check out the full review by Matheus Bonez