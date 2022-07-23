NASA tests new version of SLS rocket booster; see the video

A new full-scale version of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket booster was tested on Thursday (21). The procedure was conducted by Northrop Grumman, a company hired by the space agency to develop the components, and lasted about two minutes. Among the test’s objectives were the demonstration of a new engine igniter and thrust vectoring system for use in future versions of the SLS.

Positioned in a horizontal stand, the 46 m long thruster was fired and generated approximately 3.6 million pounds of thrust when it reached full power; the exhaust temperature exceeded 2,000 °C. “The engine ran for 126 seconds, the time that will power the Artemis program rockets during launch and start of flight,” said Julia Khodabandeh, leader of the SLS thruster team.

Below you can see the test video:

Ignition! NASA’s Flight Support Booster-2 test-firing is underway in Utah to test new systems for the Space Launch System solid rocket booster.https://t.co/TNDjCtnD1k pic.twitter.com/QMtqexsJWn — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) July 21, 2022

According to Bruce Tiller, program manager for thruster development, “this particular ground test will demonstrate some new materials, a completely new steering system and a new way of driving the engine,” he said. “Data from this test will enhance our new thruster design for future missions that will take us further into deep space than ever before.”

The FSB-2 test (acronym for “Flight Support Booster”) was designed to help engineers evaluate new materials, processes and improvements for solid propellants, which will be used in future versions of the powerful SLS rocket, one of the most important elements of the program. Artemis. Thus, some of the engine design changes tested during the FSB-2 can be introduced as early as the ninth flight of the SLS.

The auxiliary thrusters that will be used in the first three SLS missions are either ready or under construction — both NASA and Northrop Grumman are initially using thruster parts from the Space Shuttle, which are expected to service eight SLS flights. They were reused during the old program, but will be discarded after each mission of the new rocket.

Source: Via: Spaceflight Now