Nautical x London; where to watch and probable lineups of Saturday’s game (23) for Serie B

Náutico x Londrina will face each other this Saturday (23) at 6:30 pm, at the Aflitos stadium, in Recife. The match is valid for the first round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B return, the 20th of the tournament.

For this match, the live broadcast will be made by the pay channels SporTV and Premiere FC.

See below: Vila Nova x Vasco; where to watch and the lineups for this Saturday’s game (23), for Série B

O ScenarioMT is a credible Live Football news source, visit our page for more exclusive content. Join our whatsapp group and stay on top of the round game schedule: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GfESQwJEmaX1SuGv0UdAkV

How to get Náutico and Londrina

Now, Náutico will have an afternoon full of news. In addition to being the first game of the return, it will also be the debut of coach Elano as a new commander. He arrives to replace Roberto Fernandes, who was fired after a loss to Chapecoense.

After that, Timbu still lost to Ponte Preta by 1-0, away from home, last weekend. That is, there were two losses in a row for two teams that are at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Now, the Pernambuco team starts the return in 18th place, with 18 points, in third place. In addition, it is two points behind the first team outside the sticking zone.

See below: Cruzeiro x Bahia; where to watch and the lineups for this Saturday’s game (23) for Série B do Brasileiro

So, he knows he needs to start a reaction as soon as possible so he doesn’t go through the final stretch of the championship fighting against sticking. Last year, the situation was very similar.

In turn, Londrina, under the command of coach Adilson Batista, is in a better situation in the national competition.

Although he has assembled a team with the prospect of fighting relegation, he has a campaign that is even above expectations.

Currently, Tubarão is in seventh place, with 26 points. They are only seven less than Grêmio, which closes the G-4 of the competition. In addition, in the last round, at home, they beat Sampaio Corrêa by 1 to 0, moving further away from the bottom.

Possible lineups

For the next game, Náutico should go to the field with Lucas Perri; Carlão, Bruno Bispo and João Lucas; Victor Ferraz, Nascimento, Richard Franco, Pedro Vítor, Souza; Jean Carlos and Jonathan Jesus.

In turn, Londrina should play with Matheus Nogueira; Denílson, Augusto, Vilar and Alan Ruschel; João Paulo, Jhonny Lucas and Gegê; Caprini, Gabriel Santos and Douglas Coutinho.

See below: Grêmio x Ponte Preta; where to watch and probable lineups of this Saturday’s game (23) for Serie B

Related