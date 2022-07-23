New Amazon Prime movie will thrill you with travel story of a sick father and his daughter. Meet!

Those who like to cry liters watching movies with exciting stories have a great new option to access on Amazon Prime. the long Don’t Make Me Go debuted a few days ago on the platform, and promises to arouse several emotions in viewers.

Directed by Hannah Marks, the film is an Amazon original that draws attention due to its familiar premise and for falling into a very popular sub-genre that can be called “disease cinema”.

See below for all the details about Don’t Make Me Go and why this might be a good option to watch on your weekend.

About Don’t Make Me Go

In this long, Max Park is a single father who ends up discovering a terminal brain tumor.

Deciding not to waste a single minute of the one year of life given by his doctor, he decides that he will pass on all his life lessons to his teenage daughter, Wallyduring a trip.

The trip, however, has a greater purpose than just the time together that both must spend. The goal is to find the mother of Wally who left them when she was still a baby, but who after the departure of Max, will be the girl’s only family.

Production

Don’t Make Me Go it was written by Vera Herber in 2012, ten years before the story hit the screens, and entered the so-called Black List of best unproduced screenplays.

In 2021, Amazon ended up buying the rights to produce the story, and announced the young Hannah Marks as the film’s director.

Marks is an actress, and Don’t Make Me Go is only the third film under his direction since he began acting behind the camera in 2018.

Despite the story portraying a journey across the United States, the film ended up being filmed in New Zealand due to the implications of the pandemic and other production strategies. About not being able to film in my own country, Marks said in an interview with ScreenRant:

We filmed in Auckland (New Zealand) in the winter, which was pretty crazy for an American summer travel movie. Fortunately, as an American, I felt I had a good grasp of what those parts of the country were like and we tried to replicate them as best we could.”

Don’t Make Me Go officially debuted on June 13, 2022 on Tribeca Film Festival, and worldwide on July 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Cast

the cast of Don’t Make Me Go brings some well-known actors from popular Hollywood productions, starting with John Cho, that gives life to the protagonist Max.

Cho has an extensive film and TV career, and many viewers will remember him for his film work. American Pie, in the most recent trilogy of Star Trek and the innovative feature film Searching, of 2018.

Already Mia Isaac, that gives life to Wallyis quite young, including in the field of acting, and this is the first big job of his career.

In addition to the two, the film also has the participation of Kaya Scodelariostar of the trilogy Maze Runnerand the director of the feature, Hannah Marks who decided to make a little bit of an actress in her movie.

it’s worth watching Don’t Make Me Go?

With a captivating script, and two extremely charismatic protagonists, despite having several problems in its direction, Don’t Make Me Go It’s definitely a movie worth putting on your list.

Dramas that deal with topics such as terminal illness, almost always have an emotional charge that is difficult to filter so they don’t become an unpalatable and tense drama.

Then Don’t Make Me Goin this regard, manages to be a small point out of the curve, since, in several moments, the father and daughter relationship is more emotional and is much more interesting than the morbid fact that serves as a backdrop for the feature.

The film is light, pleasant to watch, with some very hilarious shots, but that will certainly make a good part of the audience burst into tears.

In the end, one has the feeling that the script’s maximum potential was not reached, but even so, the actors’ performance and the final result of the direction are quite satisfactory and the feature manages to deliver what it proposes.

In short, a great story, beautiful performances by Cho and Isaac…a movie worth watching.

