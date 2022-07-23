New details discovered by NASA about the giant asteroid Bennu; on a collision course with Earth – Metro World News Brasil

Scientists from the American Space Agency’s (NASA) OSIRIS-REx mission recently discovered that surface degeneration happens much faster on asteroids than on Earth.

As detailed by NASA, by analyzing rock marks on asteroid Bennu from high-resolution images taken by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, the team found that heat from the Sun fractures rocks on Bennu in just 10,000 to 100,000 years.

This information will help scientists estimate how long it takes for rocks on asteroids like Bennu to break down into smaller particles, which can either be ejected into space or remain on the asteroid’s surface.

Although landslides, volcanoes and earthquakes can change the Earth’s surface suddenly, the changes are usually gradual. Changes in water, wind and temperature slowly break up rock layers, creating new surfaces over millions of years.

Credit (NASA reproduction)

The new details discovered by NASA about the giant asteroid Bennu

Rapid temperature changes on Bennu create internal stress that fractures and breaks rocks, similar to how a cold glass breaks under hot water. The Sun rises every 4.3 hours on Bennu.

As detailed by NASA, OSIRIS-REx scientists detected cracks in the rocks in spacecraft images from early surveys of the asteroid.

The team measured the length and angles of more than 1,500 fractures on OSIRIS-REx images manually.

They found that the fractures line up predominantly in a northwest-southeast direction, indicating that they were caused by the Sun, which is shown here as the main force changing Bennu’s landscape.

Also according to the information, the scientists used a computer model and their fracture measurements to calculate the timeframe of 10,000 to 100,000 years for thermal fractures to propagate and split rocks.

Credit (NASA reproduction)

Text with information from NASA