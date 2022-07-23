New Mi Band 7 Pro with rectangular screen is 25% off on AliExpress

Launched earlier this month, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 7 Pro can now be purchased by Brazilians through AliExpress. The product is even at a promotional price, with a 25% discount (direct offer link).

The new smart bracelet ditched the pill design and comes closer to looking like a smartwatch. The rectangular Amoled screen is 1.64 inches, and has a brightness of 450 nits and a density of 326 ppi.

In addition, the product has a battery of 235 mAh, with autonomy of use of up to two weeks. The Mi Band 7 Pro is constructed of aluminum and has six interchangeable silicone strap options.

Among the features are 117 sport modes, including 14 pro. The sensors measure heart rate, blood oxygen, and calories burned throughout the day. The gadget also has the presence of GPS and water resistance certification of up to 5 ATM.

In the offer, the product can be purchased at prices between R$ 319.60 and R$ 336.52, depending on the color and accessories included. The promotional price is valid until next Sunday (24) or while stocks last.

The prices quoted here may vary according to the dollar exchange rate or availability of the products offered. In addition, as they are imported from China, the products can be taxed by the Federal Revenue, depending on the type and value of the product.

