New movie starring Viola Davis released

THE Sony Pictures released this Thursday, 21, the new poster of “The King Woman”, starring Viola Davis. The film is inspired by the true story of the African kingdom Dahomey, a strong nation between the 18th and 19th centuries, which had to fight against French colonization. In this historical plot, Davis plays Nanisca, a general in the female Agojie army, who will face a battle alongside her daughter Nawi (Lupita Nyong’o), as well as train new recruits for the defense of her tribe and the enslavement of her people while resolve conflicts with neighboring civilizations.

Official poster “The King Woman” (Photo: Playback/Sony Pictures/Disclosure)

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, responsible for “The Old Guard”, the feature film will also feature Julius Tennon (JuVee Productions), Cathy Schulman (W.she Entertainment), Maria Bello (Jack Blue Productions) and Viola Davis herself in the production. The cast features Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and John Boyega (Star Wars).

Viola Davis made her film debut in 1996, is the winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the drama movie”A Boundary Between Us” (2016); also received Academy Award nominations for her performances in “Doubt” (2008) and “Crossed Stories” (2011) in addition to being the first black woman to win the Emmy for Best actress for his role in “How to Get Away With Murder”, where he worked from 2014 to 2020.

Your co-star in “The King Woman”, Lupita Nyong’o also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress per “12 years of slavery” (2014). Well known for her role in the MCU in “Black Panther” (2018), also starred in the horror film “We” (2019).

Official trailer “The King Woman” (Youtube)

The first trailer for “The King Woman” was released on July 6th and its premiere is scheduled for September 16th, 2022 in American cinema. Its first showing will be at the 47th Toronto Film Festival, which will take place between the 8th and 18th of September. It will arrive in Brazil on the 22nd of the same month.

Featured photo: Viola Davis as General Nanisca/Reproduction/Sony Pictures/Disclosure